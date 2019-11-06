OGDEN — Hooper has a new mayor.
The West Haven City Council will be getting a new majority, three political newcomers who focused their campaigning on their concerns with the rapid pace of development in the city.
The Roy City Council will get two new female members, according to preliminary results from Tuesday's voting, making women the majority on the body.
Eight female newcomers in all won election to city council posts across Weber County, chipping away at the male majority on most of the bodies.
Tuesday's municipal elections bring changes to many of the cities across Weber County. Outside Ogden's mayoral contest and the mayoral and city council races in North Ogden, following are some highlights. All results are still unofficial, with a handful of ballots still to be counted and formal canvassing yet to come.
Dale Fowers, a retiree, will take over as mayor of Hooper after defeating Lori Brinkerhoff, 1,188 votes to 557 votes. He's said the city should "grow thoughtfully." Incumbent Korry Green didn't run for reelection.
The five-member Hooper City Council, now all male, will be getting a female member with the election of newcomer Cindy Cox. Incumbent Ryan Hill won the other seat coming open.
The West Haven City Council gets three new members, Carrie Call, Nina Morse and Kim Dixon, all women. They replace three female incumbents — Lacy Richards and Stephanie Carlson, who lost in Tuesday's balloting, and Dawnell Musselman, who didn't seek reelection.
West Haven is Weber County's fastest-growing city and the third-fastest growing city in the state. In campaigning, Call, Morse and Dixon had all called for a reevaluation of the zoning ordinances governing growth with an eye to getting a better handle on it.
"The message is that the voters want change. It’s very clear in the way they voted overwhelmingly for the three of us," Morse said in after the race.
Ann Jackson and Diane Wilson, two newcomers, topped balloting in the race for three Roy City Council seats. Joe Paul, an incumbent, was third, while incumbent Dave Tafoya finished fifth and loses out. The addition of Jackson and Wilson will give women a 3-2 majority on the council when the new terms start early next year. The current breakdown is also 3-2, but with men in the majority.
Women also made inroads in North Ogden and Pleasant View, gaining a seat on the city councils in each city. Charlotte Ekstrom's victory in North Ogden and Ann Arrington's win in Pleasant View mean the male-to-female ratio on each locale's city council goes from 4-1 to 3-2.
Women, however, didn't fare so well everywhere.
In Harrisville, four female candidates ran for four city council seats, raising hopes among them that a female majority would take over leadership of the city. Michelle Tait, a woman, already serves as Harrisville mayor. But the female city council hopefuls all lost to male candidates, including two incumbents.
In South Ogden, voters stayed with the familiar. Three incumbents ran for reelection, Sallee Orr, Brent Strate and Adam Hensley, and they finished, in that order, in the top three spots. Six in all had vied for the three spots.
In Ogden, three incumbent City Council members who didn't face challengers win new four-year terms — Luis Lopez, Richard Hyer and Ben Nadolski.
Turnout in Tuesday's voting totaled 36.1%, according to the Weber County Elections Office, with 37,944 of 105,034 eligible voters casting ballots.