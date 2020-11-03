OGDEN — After turning in his ballot, Preston Wood expressed hope for change.
But he wasn't necessarily talking about political change.
"I hope when it's all said and done, everyone calms down. We all want the best thing for all of us," he said outside the Main Library in Ogden after placing his ballot in the drop box there. Regardless of whether President Donald Trump or challenger Joe Biden wins in presidential balloting, he said, he hopes "we can be a lot less divisive in the future."
After a long, bitterly fought political season, many voters sounded similar sentiments, expressing hope that the end of balloting on Tuesday — which unfolded in relative calm across Weber County — leads to a dialing back of the political tension and more civility. The division among supporters of Biden, a Democrat, and Trump, a Republican, has been palpable, and one woman speaking on the condition of anonymity given the tense circumstances said she suspects there's plenty to unite the public.
"Hopefully we can all get a little more united in the country going forward," she said while also after turning in her ballot outside the library. "I think we have more in common than we think."
Indeed, there seemed to be agreement among voters of different stripes that the current political atmosphere is poisonous.
K.C. Shelton of Ogden, a Biden backer, noted with chagrin the steady stream of dramatic news headlines from day to day that seems to have become the norm under Trump. "I just hope that it's going to get back to normal and all this craziness goes away," he said.
Rix Robinson seized on the different tenor of the presidential campaign this year. He didn't say who he cast his presidential vote for, but noted his political leaning — conservative.
"It was a lot different than previous campaigns," said Robinson, also among the many who cast their ballots at the library on Tuesday. "A lot more intense. And I think a lot of things are underhanded, unfortunately, on both sides, more on the Democrat side than the Republican."
The COVID-19 pandemic has, in a way, put the election in the spotlight, said Candic Hunt, another voter. "It seems like there's a lot more interest because there's nothing to do," she said.
Whatever the case, the choice among the presidential hopefuls hasn't necessarily been an easy one for some, further clouding the election season. "You've got to figure out who the lesser of two evils is, is my thought," Hunt said.
Likewise, Crispin Gallegos of Ogden said the tone of the campaign turned him off at times. "Wish they could have been more civil," he said, keeping the focus on issues and not personal attacks.
Another voter, who also requested anonymity, likened the sparring among the presidential hopefuls to "two idiots arguing back and forth." The contest has overshadowed the other races on the ballot, he said, and he hopes that whoever wins, the losing candidate accepts the results.
'SMOOTH AND UNEVENTFUL'
Though the presidential contest overshadowed the election season, it's not the only race that got the attention of Ogden voters. Madelaine Vance, for one, paid attention to all the contests from Ogden School Board on up to president. "The state that the world is in, I think it's more important we're informed in the decisions we're making," she said.
Balloting unfolded in relative calm in Weber County on Tuesday, according to election officials and election workers. Aside from drop boxes, some voters cast ballots at the in-person Election Day balloting location at the Weber County fairgrounds. Officials say turnout in Weber County could exceed 2016 levels, the record-setting year.
"It is so smooth and uneventful it's amazing," said Phil Swanson, a member of the North Ogden City Council who was an observer at the fairgrounds location for the Weber County Republican Party.
Peggy Milos, a volunteer with the American Civil Liberties Union of Utah who was also observing the process at the fairgrounds, echoed that. "It's going really smoothly," she said.
Registration is permitted in Utah on Election Day, and as first-time voters got provisional ballots at the fairgrounds location in the Exhibition Hall, election workers loudly cheered them. "It's awesome how regularly we're hearing that woo-hoo," Swanson said.
The 1st District U.S. House post, the Utah gubernatorial post, numerous Utah legislative seats and several other local Weber County races were also on the ballot.
Reps from the Ogden Police Department and the Weber County Sheriff's Office increased their presence around the community on Tuesday as a precaution given the intense emotions the U.S. presidential race has prompted. But authorities reported no incidents.