OGDEN — Voting ends Tuesday, but the definitive winners in the varied races on the primary ballot may not become apparent until Thursday.
Tuesday is the last day to cast ballots in the sole race on the Democratic ballot in Weber County and in the handful of contests on the GOP side. There’s no in-person voting this cycle due to changes implemented by state lawmakers to guard against the spread of COVID-19, but Weber County Elections Office officials will run a drive-through center on Tuesday for those who need ballots. The drive-through operation goes from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. and will be run at the Weber County Fairgrounds complex.
“Everything’s still as smooth as can be,” Ryan Cowley, head of the elections office, said Monday.
Republican voters have more decisions to make. They’ll pick among the GOP hopefuls for Utah governor, the 1st District U.S. House seat, Utah attorney general and Weber County recorder/surveyor. Depending on where they live within the county, they’ll also vote in the District 19 Utah Senate and District 4 Utah School Board contests.
Democrats in Weber County will only vote for the party nominee in the 1st District U.S. House race.
Due to changes implemented by state lawmakers just for this election, ballots were mailed to voters. They must be postmarked by Tuesday if they’re mailed or they can be dropped off by 8 p.m. Tuesday at one of many drop boxes scattered around the county — at the five Weber County Library System facilities and outside the municipal buildings in Weber County’s varied locales. Cowley recommends that voters deposit their ballots in drop boxes if casting ballots on Tuesday.
The Weber County Fairgrounds operation is meant chiefly to serve those who didn’t get mail-in ballots sent to them. More information on voting is on the Weber County Elections Office website at weberelections.com.
Initial results won’t be released until after 10 p.m. on Tuesday per the changes mandated for this cycle by state lawmakers. Cowley said mail-in ballots collected as of last Friday will be counted and included in the Tuesday night results. Later ballots, including those turned in on Election Day, will be counted Wednesday and Thursday, with more thorough results released to the public on Thursday.