OGDEN — It's almost over, the voting part of elections anyway.
You have until Tuesday at 8 p.m. to turn in your ballot. Then comes the counting, which in Weber County could take until Friday. Meantime, here's a look at what's at stake for Weber County voters waiting until the last minute to cast a ballot:
U.S. House: The 1st District, which serves Weber County and much of the rest of Northern Utah, will be getting a new representative. U.S. Rep. Rob Bishop, the nine-term incumbent and a Republican from Brigham City, isn't seeking reelection.
The hopefuls are Republican Blake Moore and Democrat Darren Parry.
State posts: Three state legislative posts serving Weber County are coming open because incumbents aren't seeking reelection in the District 19 Utah Senate seat and the District 7 and District 29 Utah House posts.
Democrat Katy Owens and Republican John Johnson are running for the open Senate spot, now held by Sen. Allen Christensen.
Republican Ryan Wilcox and Democrat Grant Protzman are vying for the District 7 House seat, now held by Rep. Kyle Andersen. Three seek the District 29 House post, now held by Rep. Lee Perry — Tanner Greenhalgh of the United Utah Party, Republican Matt Gwynn and Democrat Kerry Wayne.
Five other Utah House seats serving Weber County are also on the ballot, in Districts 8, 9, 10, 11 and 12.
County races: The race for Seat C on the Weber County Commission is the highest-profile county contest. One-term incumbent Jim Harvey, a Republican, faces a challenge from Democrat Alex McDonald.
Incorporation: Residents of western Weber County are voting on Proposition 18, calling for incorporation of a broad swath in the area and its conversion into the county's 16th locale.
The ballot question has spurred an intense campaign between proponents who see incorporation as a way to give locals more control over the area's future and foes leery of change and worried about the potential impact to property taxes.
School board: Three posts on the Ogden School Board are contested.
Mail-in ballots may be turned in until 8 p.m. on Tuesday at any of 20 drop boxes around Weber County. Election officials are encouraging voting via that method to minimize the potential spread of COVID-19. But an Election Day ballot-replacement location will be open at the Weber County Fairgrounds from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., which officials say will likely draw long lines. Election workers will print out ballots for those who need or didn't get them at the in-person site, 1000 N. 1200 West in the fairgrounds Exhibition Hall building, and instruct them to return to their cars or another location to fill them out.