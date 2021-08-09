OGDEN — The time’s almost up if you want to vote in Tuesday’s primary.
In-person voting on Tuesday goes from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., with mail-in ballots due at 8 p.m. as well. Remember, though, mail-in ballots must have been postmarked by Monday if sent through the U.S. Postal Service, though they may be left at any of several drop boxes around the county up until 8 p.m. Tuesday.
Only voters in cities with primaries — West Haven, Ogden, North Ogden and Washington Terrace — cast ballots this go-round, to narrow the list of hopefuls for the Nov. 2 general election ballot. On Nov. 2, by contrast, voters in cities across the county will be casting ballots in mayoral and city council contests.
The in-person voting site is at the Weber Center, where the Weber County Elections Office is located, at 2380 Washington Blvd. in Ogden. Election workers will print ballots for registered voters who need them at the site. Typically, more than 90% of participating voters in recent years have cast ballots ahead of Election Day, via mail or drop boxes.
The formal period to register to vote in the primary has passed, but voters may register in person on Tuesday at the Weber Center and vote provisionally. “They will need to bring ID and proof of residency,” said Ryan Cowley, who heads the Weber County Elections Office.
At any rate, turnout has been relatively low, at least compared to voting when state and federal posts are up for grabs, measuring around 15% as of Monday, according to Cowley.
Dropboxes are located at the municipal buildings in the cities holding elections, the five libraries around Weber County and at the Weber Center. The primary balloting serves to narrow the list of hopefuls in the West Haven mayoral race and races for two Ogden City Council spots, two North Ogden City Council spots and two Washington Terrace City Council seats.
Preliminary results should be out by Tuesday evening, though more mail-in ballots typically trickle in after Election Day and are later added to the totals before they are finalized.