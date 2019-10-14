OGDEN — Voting in several local mayoral and city council races soon begins.
Ballots bound for some 106,000 active registered Weber County voters were headed to the U.S. post office in Salt Lake City on Monday, and they should be delivered starting Tuesday. Ryan Cowley, director of the Weber County Elections Office, said Monday that most voters should get their ballot by the end of the week.
All voters in Weber County can weigh in on Proposition 3, the measure asking voters whether a special committee should be formed to study the notion of shifting from the three-commission form of county government. Voters in Ogden, North Ogden and Hooper also have contested mayoral races while city or town council posts are up for grabs in all 15 Weber County locales.
Cowley expects turnout of 40% to 45%, lower than typical in a federal election year. The three contested mayoral contests, he suspects, will be, perhaps, the biggest draws for voters.
Also on the ballot will be board of trustee posts for five special service districts — Weber Fire District, North View Fire District, the Hooper Water Improvement District, the Uintah Highlands Improvement District and the Wolf Creek Water and Sewer Improvement District. As with city races, only voters within the respective districts will be able to cast ballots in the races.
Mail-in ballots must be postmarked by Nov. 4 or dropped off in a drop box by Nov. 5. Alternatively, voters may cast ballots in person on Nov. 5, Election Day, at any of the five Weber County Library System libraries in the county, in Ogden, North Ogden, Roy, Huntsville or Washington Terrace, or at the Weber County Fairgrounds.
Details on registering to vote, voting locations and more is available at the Utah Lieutenant Governor's Office election website, vote.utah.gov. The Weber County Elections Office website, weberelections.com, contains information about local races on the ballots, local polling places and more.
The Prop 3 question could have significant ramifications. If it passes, a special committee will be formed to investigate the varied county government styles allowed in Utah and whether to shift from the three-commission form of government in Weber County. The committee could later put a question to voters on whether to actually change the form of county government here.
The Ogden mayoral race features Mayor Mike Caldwell, seeking his third term, and challenger Angel Castillo. The North Ogden mayoral race features S. Neal Berube and Lynn Satterthwaite, vying for the last two years of the term won in 2017 by Brent Taylor, the late North Ogden mayor killed last year in Afghanistan. The Hooper mayoral race features Lori Brinkerhoff and Dale Fowers, vying for the seat now held by Korry Green, who isn't seeking re-election.