More Information

Around 25,000 more people cast votes in Weber County in this year's general election than in 2016, the last presidential vote.

Ryan Cowley, head of the Weber County Elections Office, said around 110,000 ballots have been tallied so far this cycle. With around 126,000 active registered voters in the county, that makes for turnout so far of around 87%.

Another 2,699 ballots from Weber County voters have yet to be processed and counted, and that will come before the Nov. 17 canvass, when vote totals become official.

In 2016, 86,515 of 100,969 active registered voters cast ballots, resulting in turn out of 85.7%.