SALT LAKE CITY — Chris Roybal, former senior advisor for economic development for Gov. Jon Huntsman, has been named to head the new regional economic development body created to spur growth in Weber and Davis counties.
Officials from the two counties and the Economic Development Corp. of Utah, which Roybal used to head, announced Wednesday that he'll serve as executive director of the new body, which has yet to be named.
"I look forward to working with Davis and Weber county stakeholders and leveraging the resources of the state and EDC Utah to help bolster the economy in northern Utah," Roybal said in a statement. "The two-county region has considerable assets to help attract and retain businesses."
Leaders from the two counties approved a three-year agreement last week creating the new two-county economic development body, tasked with drawing in new businesses and encouraging existing ones to expand. The leaders had been working on the plans since 2017 and EDC Utah, a private nonprofit organization that promotes economic development across Utah, was picked to help guide the process.
The announcement that Roybal will lead the group came at a press conference at EDC Utah headquarters in Salt Lake City. Leaders from Davis and Weber counties were on hand as well as EDC Utah representatives.
Roybal, said Davis County Commissioner Bob Stevenson, "knows the people, process and potential of our counties."
County Commissioner Gage Froerer alluded to area leaders' hope of creating more higher-paying jobs in northern Utah to employ future generations.
"I, like many of you, have children who are growing up that I want to be able to live and have a career nearby. This program will help accomplish this shared goal for generations to come," he said.
The annual budget for the new entity would total $410,000 in 2019 and grow to $450,000 in 2021. Each county would pitch in $150,000 per year with $100,000 more per year coming from the state of Utah. Salaries, $120,000 in 2019, would be the single biggest expense, according to the draft budget, and $50,000 per year is to go to EDC Utah per the three-year contract with the entity to guide development of the new group.
Branding of the new two-county zone will be among the initial duties, officials have said. Utah's economy is poised to grow in the years to come and officials have described the initiative as a means to increase prospects that economic expansion comes to northern Utah.