NORTH OGDEN — Joe Langeveld sat down at his computer at 3 p.m. Thursday, hoping to secure an appointment to get the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as the online registration system went live.
What happened next, though, ended up trying his patience. He'd fill out the requisite form, click "submit" and "then the message would be, 'There's a problem with the server,'" he said. The 75-year-old North Ogden man would try again and the same thing would occur. On and on it went until he gave up at around 7 or 8 p.m. "This has been frustrating for all the seniors in Weber County," he said.
He's not alone. Thousands of seniors and others tried all at once on Thursday to set vaccination appointments via the Weber-Morgan Health Department website, crashing the system only minutes after the process started and bringing their efforts to schedule time slots to get shots to a screeching halt. Officials scrambled to fix the apparent technical glitches that caused the problems and Langeveld said that by Friday he was able to schedule an appointment.
But the turn of events represents yet one more wrinkle in efforts to combat COVID-19, one more issue to overcome — efficiently inoculating the public and getting the vaccine to those who want it.
Lori Buttars, spokesperson for the Weber-Morgan Health Department, noted that other Utah health departments, including Salt Lake County, have faced similar issues. And efforts are afoot to quickly remedy the problems affecting Weber and Morgan counties. "We know several other local health departments are working through issues. We have begun talks with the state to increase capacity. It’s in the beginning stages but we are all working toward improving this situation," she said.
Likewise, a post on the Weber County government Facebook page on Friday asked for patience, saying county leaders were tackling the vaccination registration issue. "Our dedicated public health workers are working non-stop as they continue to navigate an unprecedented, year-long, worldwide pandemic. Working together, we will get vaccines out as quickly and effectively as we receive them," it read.
Notably, the experience in Davis County shows that efficiently scheduling appointments for thousands can be done. Online registration for vaccination appointments for next week and beyond went live Friday morning in the neighboring county. Those wanting shots were able to schedule times, by and large without issue, said Trevor Warner, spokesperson for the Davis County Health Department.
"The process has gone pretty well," he said Friday afternoon. "Our system handled the rush. It didn't crash like other systems." Indeed, the vaccination appointments through February were all largely taken in a matter of hours after registration started at 8 a.m. on Friday, Warner said.
Still, Langeveld's experience makes him and others wonder how the Weber-Morgan Health Department could have been caught off guard.
Health department officials expected heavy traffic on Thursday, but Buttars said the online vaccination registration process last week for Weber and Morgan counties, which unfolded smoothly, made officials think they were prepared. Around 1,800 people signed up last week for the vaccination clinic held in Ogden on Wednesday, the first time those in the 70-years-old-and-up category in the two counties were able to get shots.
In Davis County, Warner said the county's information technology experts, who created the online registration process used there, were mindful of the problems that had beset other counties. They "triple checked everything" and added capacity to the county's servers to handle the expected uptick in activity.
With many more people yet to be vaccinated, health department officials have plenty of opportunity to fix and fine tune the registration process. Aside from those 70 and up, the classes of people currently authorized to get vaccinated include health care workers, first responders and teachers. The broader public is not yet eligible to be vaccinated, with vaccine supplies still limited, and vaccination efforts could extend into the summer.
In Davis County, it will be a while until officials allow the public to schedule appointments on a large scale, with the available slots largely filled through February. Those eligible for vaccinations are "more than likely going to have to wait," Warner said.