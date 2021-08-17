SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake and Weber counties, at one extreme, saw the largest losses in their percentage share of Utah’s population, according to the 2020 U.S. Census Bureau headcount.
Accordingly, the two counties’ representation in the Utah House and Senate will likely be diluted as officials redraw the state’s various political boundaries.
On the other extreme, Utah and Washington counties experienced the biggest percentage increases in their respective shares of the state’s population. Accordingly, they stand to gain in representation, at least marginally.
The head of the Utah Independent Redistricting Commission, aiding in efforts to redraw the boundaries, hinted last week that such change was likely in the offing. Now, the Utah Legislative Redistricting Committee, the body officially tasked with the task of redistricting, is echoing that in a new population report.
The political districts in Salt Lake and Weber counties “will need to increase in geographical size,” the Legislative Redistricting Committee said in a statement, thus potentially reducing the number of House or Senate seats that can fit in each county. The loss in Salt Lake County will amount to 4% of a U.S. Congressional seat, 30% of a Utah Senate seat and 77% of a Utah House seat, the committee said. Weber County, per the numbers, is on track to lose 1.4% of a U.S. House seat, 10.2% of a Utah Senate seat and 26.3% of a Utah House seat.
Growth in Davis County tracked with the state’s overall population, accounting for 11.1% of Utah’s population in both 2010 and 2020, thus its representation will likely hold steady.
Fast-growing Utah County seems to be the big winner, on track to gain 6% of a U.S. House seat, 43% of a Utah Senate seat and an entire Utah House seat. With more people, the size of political districts would potentially be reduced, thus increasing the number of districts, or portions of districts, that can potentially fit in the county.
According to the 2020 Census Bureau, Utah’s population grew by 18.4% between 2010 and 2020, the fastest rate in the nation. But some areas grew more quickly than others, like Utah and Washington counties, necessitating a shifting of political boundaries. The aim is to comply with U.S. constitutional provisions that political districts contain roughly the same number of people to assure equal representation.
“We are bound to draw districts that re-balance representation to reflect the current population of the state. Our task over the next few months is to figure out exactly how to do that in a way that makes sense for all citizens in the state,” Utah Rep. Paul Ray, a Clearfield Republican, said in a statement.
As for the population figures helping guide the redistricting process, Salt Lake and Weber counties both grew in numbers, but the increase was less than in other counties. As a result, Salt Lake County’s share of Utah’s overall population fell from 37.3% of Utah in 2010 to 36.2%, according to the Utah Legislative Redistricting Committee report. Weber County’s population fell from 8.4% of Utah’s overall count to 8% in 2020.
Utah County’s population, by contrast, grew from 18.7% of the state’s overall number to 20.2%, the biggest percent jump in the state and factoring in its likely pickup in representation. Washington County, second behind Utah County, saw its share of Utah’s population go from 5% to 5.5%.
How exactly districts will be redrawn to balance the number of people in each is to be determined in the months to come, with a solution tentatively expected by December. The Independent Redistricting Commission, made up of a mix of appointees, will submit proposed new boundary maps by Nov. 1 to the Utah Legislative Redistricting Committee, made up of Utah lawmakers. Then the committee, which isn’t required to accept commission proposals, will make a recommendation to Gov. Spencer Cox, who signs off on the final plan.
A series of separate public hearings are scheduled by both bodies in the weeks to come, including one on Sept. 9 in Ogden, Oct. 13 in Clearfield and Oct. 15 in Layton.