WEST HAVEN — The race for mayor of West Haven now has three candidates.
Pat Young, a retiree, has jumped into the contest, worried about what she sees as too much development. “Everyone I have spoken to is unhappy with the fast pace of the building and the height of the buildings and the placement of the buildings,” she said.
Mayor Sharon Bolos is seeking her third term in elections this year and Rob Vanderwood, a member of the West Haven City Council, announced in late May that he would also vie for the post.
Young cited dissatisfaction with the current state of leadership in the city, “a void of a sense of community.” She also noted a sense that the current slate of leaders, including city council members, don’t always listen to constituents or take their views seriously.
The city needs “to reestablish a culture that assures that all citizens are included in the political and economic process. We don’t have those things today, and as mayor, I will see that they become part of our community,” Young said.
This is Young’s first bid for elective office. But she’s had experience in municipal matters, as a member of the Ogden City Fair Housing Issues Committee in the early 2000s, aiding city staff in investigating noncompliant landlords. She also served on the Harrisville Planning Commission from 2015-2017, when she lived there.
West Haven is growing quickly and that’s been a regular focus of debate and discussion in the city. Young worries the development is changing the character of the city.
“We are kind of losing that country feel that everyone has so desired,” she said. The four-story apartment buildings taking shape in West Haven are a particular bone of contention for her, she said, because they block the views from smaller, adjacent homes and because tenants in them can look down into surrounding homes, a privacy concern.
Young worked previously as a substitute teacher and also ran a home inspection business. She also volunteered with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, among other organizations, helping the unemployed hunt for work.
Because there are three hopefuls in the contest, the Aug. 10 primary would serve to narrow the list of West Haven mayoral hopefuls to two. Election Day is Nov. 2. Several other mayoral and city council posts around Weber County and Utah are up for grabs this year.