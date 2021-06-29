WEST HAVEN — One of West Haven’s largest parks has a new moniker, named for one of the city’s early leaders who pushed hard for development of green space as the city was first taking shape.
Country Park has been renamed R. Kenneth Baldwin Country Park and city leaders gathered last week as part of West Haven Days celebrations to commemorate the change. Baldwin, on hand for the events, was “a leading voice” in creation of the park that has now come to bear his name, according to Tim Wayment, mayor at the time.
“It was a visionary effort as the selected 30 acres were a mixture of alkaline salt flats and wetlands along the canal,” according to a statement from the City of West Haven. The park sits at the southwest corner of 3300 South and 2825 West.
The development of the park required the help of farmers and community members, who reworked the land nearly 25 years ago to accommodate its use as a public gathering spot. A land drain was installed to mitigate the salt flats, 16 acres of wetlands had to be relocated and an irrigation system was put in place. “Most of the work was accomplished by residents led by Mr. Baldwin and a dedicated committee,” said the statement.
The park now has a rodeo arena, a bowery and pickleball, basketball and volleyball courts.
A rock monument sign bearing the park’s new name was unveiled as part of the ceremony on June 24 and it will be placed at the facility’s main entrance. Several others who helped in the park’s initial development also received plaques to recognize them for their efforts.