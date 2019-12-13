Amid talk of West Haven and Plain City expanding their borders, boosters pushing for creation of a new city in western Weber County butting up against the locales seek clarification on the matter from the state.
At issue is whether the cities may annex as the incorporation push unfolds, crossing into the boundaries of the proposed city, or if the incorporation initiative takes precedence until it runs its course. The annexation talk has emerged as backlash to the notion of creating a new city among some who are uneasy with the notion.
“It’s just a quirk of circumstances,” said Duncan Murray, who’s involved in the push to incorporate the expanse of Weber County west of Plain City, Marriott-Slaterville and West Haven. “But we obviously need some direction from the state.”
Murray and others in unincorporated western Weber County launched the initiative to create the new city, or at least explore the option, earlier this year. Doing so, proponents maintain, would give residents more say in the future development of the area, now governed by Weber County commissioners and characterized by steady growth. Per the proposal, the new city, tentatively dubbed West Weber, would cover a 57-square-mile expanse that’s home to some 4,700 people.
Not everyone’s on board with the initiative, though, and in response, Plain City has launched efforts to expand its annexation boundaries into a big chunk of the area where the new city would be located, a precursor to expansion. The Plain City Planning Commission was to meet Thursday to discuss the issue.
Similarly, West Haven officials last week held a meeting meant to provide input to the public on seeking annexation into West Haven, also from within the boundaries of the proposed new city. Steven Anderson, the West Haven planner, told the 100 or so people on hand that the city isn’t actively seeking annexations. Rather, the intent was to inform those potentially interested in becoming part of West Haven about how the process works.
“You would have to process that. We are not pursuing annexation,” Anderson said. That is, those in the unincorporated area adjacent to West Haven would have to formally ask West Haven to be annexed, subject to approval by the West Haven City Council, he said. Their land, moreover, would have to be contiguous to West Haven.
Given what he described as ambiguous language in state laws, Murray wondered how annexations, if they occurred, would impact the push to incorporate. After talk emerged of West Haven and Plain City potentially expanding their boundaries, though, he said that added urgency to clarifying the matter. “Obviously it’s very aggressive,” Murray said, alluding to the West Haven and Plain City expansion talk.
Murray, a lawyer, reached out to the Utah Lieutenant Governor’s Office for clarification, he said, and representatives from that office — which oversees such matters — asked him to write a legal opinion on the subject. He’s done so, Murray said, and now he’s awaiting a direction from the office.
“We are reviewing the issue with our attorney, but have not yet come to any determination,” Justin Lee, a spokesman in the lieutenant governor’s office, said in an email Thursday.
In Murray’s view, the incorporation initiative takes precedence until it’s complete. With formal submission on Nov. 15 of a petition asking for a vote on the incorporation issue, he maintains that the proposed borders of the new city are locked in until voters sound off, presuming the petition passes state muster. Only after the vote, presuming the incorporation question fails at the ballot box, could annexation efforts move forward.
The language of the Nov. 15 petition contains the boundaries of the proposed city, which would also be part of the ballot question, and to permit annexations that carve into the area would confuse things. “That would be an absurd result,” Murray said.
The state still has to formally sound off on whether the Nov. 15 petition complies with state requirements, though Murray claims it does. If so, the question of whether to turn the area into a city would be on the June 30 ballot next year.