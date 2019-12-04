Residents of western Weber County have spoken, and if the area is to become a city, they want it to be called West Weber.
Even so, that the big expanse that’s been potentially earmarked for incorporation will become a city, subject to a likely vote next year, isn’t a foregone conclusion.
In fact, leaders in West Haven and Plain City have received inquiries from residents on the fringes of their cities who are curious about potentially becoming part of those established locales instead. West Haven, in response, is hosting a meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday at West Haven City Hall, when city leaders will be on hand to answer questions about annexing into that city.
“Many property owners have contacted us in the last few weeks with questions about the annexation process and the options available to them,” reads a Nov. 25 letter from Charis Sully, West Haven’s deputy recorder. The letter was sent to property owners within West Haven’s annexation boundaries, just outside the northwestern periphery of the city in the Taylor area, which is within the boundaries of the proposed new city.
Plain City leaders, meanwhile, are in the process of expanding their annexation boundaries, the area outside the city limits earmarked for future potential expansion. The expansion area is large, as described by Mayor Jon Beesley, also encompassing part of the area where the proposed new city would take shape. As in West Haven, Beesley said inquiries from the public are behind the Plain City effort.
“There were a lot of residents out there who were concerned about the new city,” Beesley said. He said some who would become residents of the new city should it take shape aren’t so sure about starting “from ground zero” and might be more comfortable being folded into an established entity like Plain City instead.
If a property owner wanted to be incorporated into either West Haven or Plain City, their land would have to abut the city and sit within its annexation boundaries and they would have to make a formal annexation request. Whatever the case, Beesley says increasing Plain City’s annexation boundaries, presuming such change comes to pass, at least gives impacted residents something else to consider as debate over creation of the brand new city, West Weber, proceeds.
“We want people to have their options,” Beesley said. The Plain City Planning Commission is tentatively slated to hold a public hearing on expanding its annexation boundaries at its next regular meeting on Dec. 12.
WEST WEBER EDGES RIVER BEND
Residents in the big unincorporated swath of land west of Farr West, Plain City, Marriott-Slaterville and West Haven — some 57 square miles that’s home to 4,700 people — have been debating incorporation since early this year. The aim, in part, would be to give locals more control over future growth. As is, Weber County commissioners are the key decision-makers governing the area, characterized by a mix of farmland and increasing numbers of residential subdivisions as growth in the county edges to the west.
The incorporation question will tentatively be put to voters in the zone as a ballot question on the June 30 primary ballot next year, organizers predict. Meantime, an online poll completed over the weekend found that the preferred name of the new proposed city is West Weber, according to Valerie Hansen, who’s helping with the incorporation effort. West Weber edged River Bend, the second-place finisher in polling, and would be the name listed on the ballot question on incorporation.
Still, Hansen said, leaders of the new city, if it eventually takes shape, could change the name. And Hansen is aware of the talk around West Haven and Plain City. As the process unfolds, she said, it’ll just be a matter of following state law.
As Beesley understands it, state law is kind of open-ended on the issue of what area would become part of what city. Whatever annexation process finishes more quickly, via the ballot question or via requests by individual property owners, “kind of wins,” he said.
The West Haven planner and Weber County Treasurer John Bond will be on hand at Thursday’s informational meeting in West Haven, according to the letter announcing the gathering there. “We’re really trying to gauge interest,” said Sharon Bolos, the West Haven mayor.
Regardless of what happens at the public hearing on the proposal in Plain City to enlarge that city’s annexation boundaries, the Plain City City Council would have final say on the plans.