OGDEN — Two candidates for city council, one in West Haven another in Uintah, have withdrawn from their races.
Rob Higginson has withdrawn from the race for three at-large posts on the West Haven City Council and Debra Wickizer has withdrawn from the race for two at-large seats on the Uintah City Council.
Higginson said in a Facebook post on Tuesday that "a change in his professional career" spurred his decision. He wouldn't have the time to dedicate to being a council member if he were to win, he said. Ryan Cowley, head of the Weber County Elections Office, said Wickizer had withdrawn her candidacy.
In West Haven, that leaves five candidates for the three seats, incumbents Stephanie Carlson and Lacy Richards as well as Nina Morse, Carrie Call and Kim Dixon. In Uintah, Wickizer's decision leaves three hopefuls for the two seats, Dave Boothe, incumbent Jerry Smith and Cory Bruestle.
Mail-in ballots already sent to voters still contain Higginson's and Wickizer's names. An insert to Uintah voters advises them that Wickizer is no longer a candidate, Cowley said, but because Higginson's announcement came so late, no such insert accompanied ballots sent earlier this month. Votes cast for either candidate won't count, though votes for other candidates will count, according to Cowley.