WEST HAVEN — West Haven residents will have a chance to size up the candidates for mayor.
The three hopefuls meet at a candidate forum on Thursday, July 22, from 6:30-8:30 p.m. It'll be held at West Haven City Hall at 4150 S. 3900 West, though it's not sponsored or endorsed by the city.
The three candidates are incumbent Sharon Bolos, who's seeking her third term, and challengers Rob Vanderwood and Pat Young. Vanderwood currently serves on the West Haven City Council while Young, a retiree, is seeking office for the first time.
Lacy Richards and other West Haven residents are organizing the event. Richards said the public may submit questions ahead of time to whcdebate@gmail.com. The public will be able to talk directly to the candidates for the first half-hour of the event, then a more traditional forum will begin and the hopefuls will face questions.
Development is a big issue in West Haven, the fastest-growing city in Weber County. The three mayoral candidates face off in the Aug. 10 primary, with mail-in ballots to be mailed starting Tuesday. The top two finishers will face off in the Nov. 2 general election.
Four candidates are running for two West Haven City Council seats, but they go directly to the general election ballot. Numerous mayoral and city council posts across Weber County and the rest of Utah are also up for grabs this cycle.