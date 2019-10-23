WEST VALLEY CITY — A West Valley City man is making a bid for the 1st District U.S. House seat though he doesn’t live in its confines, saying he has the mix of qualities needed to win over voters.
Joshua Cameron announced Tuesday that he plans to run as a Democrat for the post now held by U.S. Rep. Rob Bishop, the Brigham City Republican who isn’t seek reelection.
“As a U.S. Army veteran, former oil field worker and over-the-road truck driver, factory worker and now medical research coordinator, I am the intersection of conservative and progressive policy values,” Cameron said in an email. He described himself as a New Deal Democrat in the mold of former President Franklin Roosevelt, saying he has “the best chance to win over conservative voters and (unite) the working-class, seeing as how Utah voted for FDR all four times.”
He joins an ever-increasing field of hopefuls, which include Jamie Cheek, another Democrat, and several GOPers. The 1st District covers Weber County, northern Davis County and eight other northern and northeastern Utah counties. Cameron actually lives in the 4th Congressional District, represented by Rep. Ben McAdams, a Democrat, but federal law doesn’t require that U.S. House members live in the congressional districts they represent.
At any rate, Cameron noted that he used to live in Roosevelt, which is in the 1st Congressional district, and attended high school in Davis County, partially inside the district. He’s a pediatric medical researcher at the University of Utah, a former U.S. Army combat medic and previously ran unsuccessfully for West Valley City mayor and the Granite School District Board of Education.
“Joshua is tired of the lesser evil strategy in politics. Voting for the lesser evil ensures that both the greater and lesser evil, both, inevitably become more evil. This is why he is seeking to represent humanity and human interests in an effort to displace corporate interests,” he said in a statement. Though running as a Democrat, he said he’s an “unaffiliated voter” occupying “the space outside of the political parties.”
He favors expanding Medicare to cover everyone and expanded use of green energy. “To demand that we can’t evolve past our current energy system is not only infantile, it is dangerous,” he said on his website.
He favors free college for all, citing Democratic presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders as inspiration, and softening of drug laws as a way of reducing the illegal drug trade. He decried use of violence by police in their dealings with the public.
“When we are in a place where untrained civilians are supposed to remain calm while having guns in their faces, but trained police can act reckless and erratically, we have a huge problem. It isn’t the citizen’s responsibility to listen to an authority figure or else they will get murdered. It is the responsibility of a public servant to keep us safe,” he said on his website.
The 1st District has traditionally gone Republican, with Bishop winning each of his nine terms by wide margins. The Republican hopefuls to replace him include Morgan County Councilwoman Tina Cannon, Kaysville Mayor Katie Witt, Clearfield Mayor Mark Shepherd and Cory Green, a consultant and trucker.