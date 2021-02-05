Dramatic, immediate change isn't in the offing in western Weber County, at least with regard to governance of the quickly morphing area.
Valerie Hansen, a member of the contingent that pushed to incorporate the area, turning it into Weber County's 16th city, says she and the others involved have taken a step back following the defeat last November of a ballot question on the matter.
Likewise, Scott Wayment, one of the leaders of a parallel effort to have part of the same area annexed into Plain City instead, says he's backed off the initiative. Plain City leaders last month denied the petition drive he helped promote calling for annexation.
"Right now, I think we're on hold unless something else happens," Wayment said. "Right now, there's no push to do anything."
That doesn't mean change isn't coming to the area, a mix of farmland and newer residential subdivisions. Growth continues as people and developers look for open spaces where they can build homes, and in the wake of last November's defeat of Proposition 18, the incorporation measure, Weber County commissioners will update the general plan governing development in the area. The efforts had been put on hold ahead of the Proposition 18 vote because if the measure had passed, new leaders would have been put in place who would have been responsible for development policy.
Moreover, Hansen says some in the area west of Plain City, Marriott-Slaterville and West Haven are still interested in the possibility of incorporation. They've approached her, expressing continued support for the possibility of making the area a city, though no firm push is afoot to revive the incorporation initiative.
Whatever happens, development and how it proceeds is a hot topic in western Weber County. "That'll just be an ongoing thing," said Jon Beesley, the mayor of Plain City.
Whoever leads the effort, Hansen said a focus needs to be put on sustainable growth and defense of the area's natural resources. "It needs to be responsible, not just how many (homes) can we put in there," she said. Many have decried the loss of the rural, country feel in the area with the influx of housing developments.
The Proposition 18 question spurred controversy and sharp debate in western Weber County, figuring in a subsequent petition drive by Wayment and others living in the area to instead seek annexation by Plain City. Some were skeptical of creating a city from scratch and some, like Wayment, thought Plain City, abutting the Proposition 18 area, would be a better fit than the new city.
In the end, voters defeated Proposition 18 by a 56%-44% margin. Then in December, it emerged that the annexation push would likely fail after some in the annexation area filed formal protests against the move.
Plain City officials had invested resources in processing and investigating the annexation question, but in light of the protests, the Plain City Council on Jan. 7 formally denied the annexation petition, following dictates of state law on the matter. The move didn't come without some apparent grumbling.
"Councilmember (Chad) Allen called into question the formal protests that were abruptly filed, so late into the process," read the minutes from the Jan. 7 meeting. "He asked if damages might be sought from those objectors."
Beesley, though, told the Standard-Examiner that the city doesn't have much recourse. Though the city incurred expenses processing the annexation petitions, the protestors filed within the period specified by law.
The annexation and incorporation hubbub notwithstanding, Wayment said some are content living in an unincorporated area, governed by Weber County commissioners. "I was never really disappointed with the county myself," he said.