PLAIN CITY — Amid talk of creating a new city in the unincorporated expanses of western Weber County, John Degiorgio, a farmer in the area, has his doubts.
Serious doubts.
He’s no fan of the idea at all and would prefer that things stay as is. “That’s our best option — to stay with unincorporated Weber County,” said Degiorgio, who farms land in the Taylor and West Weber areas, part of the sector that would be incorporated.
Being in the confines of a city, he worries his rights as a farmer — his ability to work the land — would wither away, a concern seconded by Dean Martini, another area farmer. “We’re not going to be able to do with our land what we want to do with it,” Martini said.
As proponents of creating a new city move forward with efforts to put a question on the matter on the June 30 primary ballot next year, Degiorgio and Martini aren’t alone. Others, too, are leery of creating a new city from the ground up, preferring to remain an unincorporated outpost or, barring that, becoming part of one of the established nearby cities, Plain City or West Haven. And it’s not just concern about what would come of their land rights that has them jittery. Some are skeptical about the feasibility of a new city taking shape without a big bump in property taxes.
A study conducted by the Utah Lieutenant Governor’s Office, a standard part of the process in creating a new city, determined that the average homeowner in the area to be incorporated would potentially face a $50-a-year property tax hike. That, the study determined, would cover the extra cost of providing the services required of a city, combined with other revenue streams now controlled by county government that would go to the new city.
“They’re not going to get by on that. They’re not even close,” Martini said, gathered with Degiorgio and several other incorporation foes inside a workshop on land in Plain City farmed by Tom Favero, who also has land in the Taylor area. Rather, he and others fear a much more dramatic rise in property taxes.
The new city, in a 57-square-mile area west of Plain City, Marriott-Slaterville and West Haven, would tentatively be named West Weber, namesake of one of the areas of the expansive zone. It’s largely open and agricultural, with more and more residential subdivisions, and it’s currently governed by Weber County commissioners.
Wayne Andreotti, who lives in the Warren area, believes it would be more sensible, if the area is to incorporate, to join an existing city instead. In the Warren area, Andreotti said, he senses consensus among many that joining Plain City is a better option than being part of a brand new city.
“Plain City has an established government. They’ve been in business for a while,” Andreotti said. “They have a city council. They have a place they can meet. ... We know the leaders. We know what they’re about.”
Indeed, Plain City Mayor Jon Beesley said he’s been approached by many property owners interested in becoming part of Plain City rather than the proposed new city. In fact, city officials have been debating expansion of the annexation area around Plain City, and on Friday the Plain City City Council took formal action to do so, Beesley said. That potentially paves the way for property owners in the area to formally ask city leaders to be annexed.
“There has been a lot of interest from a lot of residents,” Beesley said.
FIGHT IT ‘TO THE END’
Talk of turning unincorporated Western Weber County into a new city started ratcheting up earlier this year after proponents pushing for the change petitioned the Utah Lieutenant Governor’s Office for the study into the notion. Following a series of meetings to present study findings, proponents petitioned to put the question to voters of whether to actually incorporate. If the lieutenant governor’s office certifies those petitions — Duncan Murray, a proponent of the process, says such action is in the offing — the question of incorporating would be put on next year’s June 30 primary ballot. Voters, then, would make the call.
For incorporation boosters like Murray, maintaining local control is one of the big factors motivating them. More and more homes are taking shape in the area, eroding what for some is the zone’s rural charm. As a city, locals would be better positioned to manage the pace and nature of growth. Others have also cited dissatisfaction with representation from Weber County commissioners.
Whatever the case, Murray said opposition to incorporation doesn’t come as a surprise and he expects and welcomes debate as the process unfolds. “Obviously, any group of reasonable people, you’re going to have people who reach different conclusions,” he said.
In addressing concerns that the city would cost more than expected to run, though, he expressed confidence in the study sponsored by the lieutenant governor’s office, finding that the average homeowner would likely see a $50-per-year property tax hike. And having been involved in the incorporation processes for Hooper and Marriott-Slaterville, he’s confident a new municipal apparatus could be created to oversee the new city, if it comes to pass.
Even so, residents like Andreotti are adamant, and they cite their longstanding roots farming the land in the area.
“They’re the ones that made this county work,” Andreotti said, alluding to the farmers around the table and others. Those behind the incorporation push, added Degiorgio, don’t have sufficient representation from the ranks of the long-timers.
Whether those interested in being annexed into Plain City, potentially cutting into the area of the new proposed city, will be able to proceed remains a point of debate, bearing on how the incorporation initiative proceeds. Murray asked state leaders for clarification on the matter.
Either way, Favero expects those against incorporation won’t let up. “I would imagine we would fight it all the way to the end,” he said.