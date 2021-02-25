OGDEN — Ogden City brass say they're concerned about being able to fully staff a team of experienced building inspectors — so much so, they say a mid-year pay bump for those positions is urgently needed.
The Ogden administration wants to increase the pay for eight employees in the city's Building Services Department. Mara Brown, Ogden's management services director, said the city has fallen behind in wages paid to its building inspectors.
Around the 2009-2010 time frame, when the U.S. went into a recession, municipalities like Ogden were forced to lay off staff when construction demand fell. Since then, the construction industry has rebounded significantly, but the shifting landscape of the past decade sent many experienced government construction employees into the private sector. Over the last eight years or so, Brown said, there's been a substantial regional shortage in certified and state licensed inspectors. The deficit has caused a competitive environment between cities and counties in Northern Utah and pushed wages upward.
As an example of how Ogden has lagged during this time, the city's current pay range for a fully licensed and certified inspector is what other comparably sized cities are offering for entry-level positions with "limited or no certifications" and experience, according to a letter the city's Management Services Department sent to the Ogden City Council.
"This ... change is really driven by the continued increase of building projects that we've seen in the community," Brown said of the proposed pay increase. "There's been an increase in demand for permits in the building services department. That's also, I think, happening regionally, which is why our employees are so valuable."
The pay raise proposal across the eight Building Services positions would cost the city just over $8,000 this year and $11,600 annually after that. Justin Sorensen, an analyst in the city's accounting department, said the money would be taken from a payroll contingency fund. The city puts money into the contingency fund annually and it's used for a variety of things, from mid-year pay raises like what's being proposed for the building inspectors to paying out vacation time when employees leave the city. Sorensen said the fund typically holds around $200,000, but that number was cut in half this year due to budget concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Compared to other city budget amendments, the impact of the pay raise to the city's bottom line is relatively small, but Brown said it will significantly improve the city's position.
Ogden Mayor Mike Caldwell has said repeatedly that the FY 2021 budget was the most conservative of his nine-year tenure as mayor. Anticipated revenue loss due to the pandemic prevented the city from doling out customary merit and cost of living pay increases for city employees and step-pay increases for public safety personnel. Brown said the administration is looking into a citywide "compensation adjustment," but the building inspector issue tops the priority list.
"The problem is not restricted just to Building Services, as far as our citywide positions lagging behind other communities," Brown said. "But this particular area just became more urgent because we we're seeing (employees) were getting offers from other communities."
The City Council is expected to vote on the proposal next month.
While the construction industry has taken a hit during the COVID-19 pandemic, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce says it's expected to rebound this year. The chamber's Commercial Construction Index, which polls construction companies across the nation, shows that 82% of contractors have confidence that the U.S. market will provide sufficient new business over 2021 and another 82% of contractors expect revenues to stay the same or increase.
In Ogden, the city has millions of dollars worth of major construction projects on the horizon.
Work is underway on 30 new townhomes and a building that will house two or three eateries in the city's Riverbend area, north of Park Boulevard near 18th Street. The city is scheduled to break ground on a new arts plaza on Friday. The plaza will be located on 25th Street, immediately east of the Bigelow Hotel.
The plaza is part of the city's Nine Rails Creative District, which aims to establish an epicenter for arts and culture in Ogden. The creative district is part of a larger initiative called the Adams Community Reinvestment Area, which includes all properties between 23rd and 28th streets from Washington Boulevard to Jefferson Avenue. The city wants to redevelop the 150-acre section, which would include both new commercial retail and residential buildings and the restoration of many historic properties. The city will use tax increment financing to help fund potentially millions of dollars' worth of construction projects associated with the CRA.
Construction also is expected to begin this year on the city's Continental CRA. The development area is just west of the Ogden Municipal Building on a site that was once home to the large Hostess and Wonder Bread factory. The site is to eventually include nearly 300 residential units on top of what could be as much as 63,000 square feet of retail space. Office space and a boutique hotel with about 100 rooms will also be part of the project, along with a new 754-stall parking structure.