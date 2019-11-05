LAYTON — For what is likely the first time in the city's 160-plus year history, Layton has elected a woman mayor.
Two-term Layton City Council member Joy Petro defeated fellow councilwoman Joyce Brown, according to unofficial election results Tuesday night, by taking home 53% of the nearly 12,000 ballots cast. Brown will finish her fourth term on the City Council this year.
According to Layton City Recorder Kimberly Read, city records show that Petro is, in all likelihood, the city's first female mayor. Layton was settled in the 1850s, but didn't become an incorporated town until 1920. It didn't become a city until 1950.
Read said from 1920 to 1949, Layton had a town board, but no mayor. From the time Layton was designated a city in 1950 to present day, the city's mayors have all been men, Read said.
Petro has said she favors finalizing the city’s general plan, increasing recruitment of police officers and “responsible development” through use of existing buildings. Petro has described herself as “independent all my life,” and said she’d lead Layton in a fiscally responsible manner.
Though she says she understands the importance of a strong sales tax base, Petro has also said she doesn't favor a new grocery store in west Layton.
Scott Freitag, who was appointed in 2018 to serve as Layton mayor through the end of this year, did not run for mayor, but instead ran for Layton City Council seat. Freitag replaced Bob Stevenson, who left his post as mayor after being voted onto the Davis County Commission. Petro will serve the last two years of the term originally won by Stevenson.
Tuesday night's results are still considered preliminary. The county says a results update will be posted in the coming days and official results will be presented by cities during their respective board of canvass meetings.