OGDEN — A long-term healthcare facility in Weber County has been grappling with an outbreak of COVID-19 among its residents and staff, according to the Weber-Morgan Health Department.
Heritage Park was identified as the site of an outbreak in new data released by the state Thursday afternoon on its COVID-19 data dashboard. A new section of the dashboard includes Heritage Park on a list of long-term care facilities with more than five active cases of COVID-19. These facilities include nursing homes, assisted living and intermediate care facilities for people with disabilities, according to the dashboard. This data can be found under the dashboard's "Care Facilities" tab.
Lori Buttars, spokesperson for the Weber-Morgan Health Department, confirmed that 23 cases were associated with an unnamed long-term care facility in the health district as of Monday.
"We are working with Utah Department of Health to investigate an outbreak involving a local long-term healthcare facility," a statement from the department reads. "As soon as positive cases were identified, a UDOH healthcare-associated infections team was brought in to advise the facility and conduct rigorous testing of potential contacts among the residents and staff. All positive employees were excluded, residents were isolated and we continue to monitor their contacts."
While Buttars declined to name the facility, Heritage Park is the only long-term care facility in Weber County found on the state's list.
Neither local health departments nor the state will release numbers of cases associated with specific facilities moving forward, according to Buttars and Charla Haley, public information officer with the Utah Department of Health.
Heritage Park specializes "in the delivery of skilled nursing care and rehabilitation services (including physical therapy, occupational therapy, and speech therapy)," wrote Jeffrey Fletcher, administrator at the facility, in an email. "We also welcome individuals in need of long-term or memory care, and have units specifically prepared to meet the needs of these resident populations."
Fletcher said the facility was notified of its first case on Tuesday, May 5. He declined to share the current number of cases at the facility, saying in an email that the number, "without context, could be misleading."As of Thursday evening, 17.1% of the facility's residents and 5.2% of staff have tested positive for the coronavirus, he said. Of the residents who have tested positive, 4.7% remain at the facility.
"The positive results were received over a period of time, and all involved asymptomatic residents and staff," Fletcher said. "Not one of those testing positive for the virus thus far have shown signs or symptoms of COVID-19."
News of the outbreak comes after a woman treated at the facility died Monday of COVID-19, according to an obituary published in the Standard-Examiner.
According to the obituary, Afton Haines Krupa, a longtime employee of Hill Air Force Base prior to her retirement, died Monday, May 11, at McKay-Dee Hospital. The obituary cites COVID-19 as the cause of death and states that Krupa had also received care at Heritage Park.
"She had loved God and all the beautiful creations he made," the obituary reads. "She loved to travel. But, most of all she loved her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, her nieces, nephews, and their families!"
On Tuesday, the Utah Department of Health reported a COVID-19 death that occurred Monday in Weber County, according to an email from Haley. The person was older than 85 and the resident of a long-term healthcare facility, the email said. A first announcement of the death misidentified the person as a resident of Utah County, but the state later issued a correction.
Krupa's obituary says she was 85 years old at the time of her death.
Denise Vigil-Thielfoldt, a resident of Syracuse, said in an interview with the Standard-Examiner that she removed her cousin from the facility last week after he tested negative for COVID-19, in order to protect him from exposure to the disease.
Vigil-Thielfoldt said she was told by facility staff on Wednesday, May 6, that a staff member at the facility had tested positive for COVID-19, and that the last day the staff member had worked was May 3, when the person was asymptomatic. Because there are wings at the facility, Vigil-Thielfoldt asked if that staff member's work had been confined to a single area.
"We are short-staffed," Vigil-Thielfoldt recalls being told, "so (the staff member) was everywhere."
Vigil-Thielfoldt learned on Thursday, May 7, that her cousin tested negative for the virus and that there were 11 confirmed positive cases at the facility, five patients and six staff, she said. Another family member of a patient at the center, who asked to remain anonymous, also confirmed these numbers from May 7 and the fact that the first reported case was a staff member.
The same staff members will not work with positive and negative patients at the facility, Fletcher said.
"We have team members dedicated to the care of our COVID-19 presumed and confirmed positive residents, and different team members assigned to work with those residents who are not presumed or confirmed positive," Fletcher said.
Fletcher said the facility has a number of interventions that staff are implementing in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19, including"
- frequent hand washing and use of hand sanitizer;
- use of face masks by all staff for the duration of their shifts;
- use of full personal protective equipment when caring for residents know or suspected to have contracted the disease;
- screening of all staff and essential medical professionals before entry to the facility
- separation of residents with confirmed or presumed COVID-19 diagnoses;
- continued suspension of group activities and communal dining;
- enhanced cleaning and sanitization throughout the facility;
- and implementation of "enhanced infection surveillance protocol" and frequent monitoring of residents for changes in condition.
The state reports that nine long-term care facilities currently have active cases of COVID-19 among residents or healthcare workers — five in Salt Lake County, three in Utah County and one in Weber County. Six of these facilities have more than five cases, and three facilities have fewer than five.
Since testing began to the present, 183 residents of long-term care facilities across the state have tested positive for COVID-19, including resolved and active cases. According to the dashboard, 150 healthcare workers in these facilities have tested positive for COVID-19, also a cumulative number.
The state does not provide a statewide number for active COVID-19 cases associated with long-term care facilities, Haley confirmed.
Statewide, 97 long-term healthcare facilities have had cases of COVID-19, but the cases have resolved at 77 of those facilities, according to the dashboard. A total of 30 deaths have been reported at such sites across the state.