Narcotic overdose rescue kits have saved more than 4,100 lives in Utah since 2015, and the effort is gaining new momentum in Davis and Weber counties.
Utah Naloxone, a nonprofit started by two siblings who lost their middle brother to an overdose in 1996, has forged partnerships with groups in Farmington and Ogden to accelerate distribution of the free kits.
"They give people the ability to get somebody breathing again if they're having an opioid overdose," said Dr. Jennifer Plumb, an emergency room physician at Primary Children's Medical Center in Salt Lake City.
"Their respiratory drive gets depressed, and most people don't even realize it’s happening," Plumb said. "Having people around them with a kit is key."
According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, 437 Utahns died of opioid overdose in 2018.
Plumb and her brother Sam founded Utah Naloxone after losing their brother Andy to a heroin overdose in 1996.
"I believe in public health systems, but it also takes out-of-the-box thinking and efforts to really make change happen," said Plumb, who is Utah Naloxone's medical director.
Dozens of government and community agencies have invested in Utah Nalaxone's programs "with no infighting," she said.
"We've been lucky to get global buy-in," because, Plumb said, everyone realizes "nobody can get better if they’re dead."
HIGH RISK WHEN LEAVING JAIL
The Davis County Sheriff's Office is one of the latest entities to get involved.
The Davis jail is the second in the state to team with Utah Naloxone to distribute rescue kits to every inmate when they leave jail.
Plumb pointed to a 2015 North Carolina study that determined inmates are 40 times more likely to die of a heroin overdose in the first two weeks after leaving jail.
"They're going to be giving a kit to every single person they release," Plumb said. "It's challenging — ain't nobody telling law enforcement, 'I definitely need that.'"
She said the Uintah County Jail began giving out kits in 2018.
"They're saying to people, 'You might not need this kit but you might go out there and save a life.'"
Plumb said she doesn't care if some released inmates throw away the kits.
"There's a chance that someone could keep a kit to save their mom, a friend, a stranger," Plumb said.
The Davis jail will also give kits to members of the public upon request, said Sheriff's Office community engagement director Liz Sollis.
Sollis and Plumb worked to make rescue kits available in Salt Lake libraries when Sollis worked there.
Plumb conducted a training session at the sheriff's office in Farmington, teaching deputies how to recognize signs of addiction and respond to overdoses.
"We got tons of positive feedback from the staff," Sollis said.
Of 4,133 rescue kit successes documented by Utah Naloxone since 2015, 451 have been credited to police officers, Plumb said.
"That's amazing and terrifying to me," she said, because it underlines the still untapped opportunity to "give people a chance to get better and not die."
OGDEN 'UNDER THE RADAR'
While Plumb said her group has had its most success in the Salt Lake area, it's been a harder sell in some other places, including Ogden, "one of the proverbial hot spots" for overdoses.
"We've tried to break into other communities, but we haven't gotten the buy-in," she said. "We keep pushing for it."
She said the most response has come from people with a personal stake.
"The people that I equip in Ogden are a funny lot, actually," she said. "They actually have a personal investment — moms that have lost kids, or kids who are alive but still struggling."
She said she sends one Ogden-area activist 100 kits at a time.
State law allows anyone to give another person an overdose rescue kit. That law, passed in 2016, opened the door for Utah Naloxone's widened efforts.
Charli Salas and her colleagues with another nonprofit, Utah Support Advocates for Recovery Awareness, also have been trained by Utah Naloxone.
At USARA's office on 24th Street in Ogden, Salas is the lead recovery peer coach.
She assists people with addictions to find community resources to help in their recovery.
The free, anonymous services also include teaching people in rescue kit use and rescue breathing.
The USARA Ogden team has given out dozens of kits.
Salas said family members of people suffering from substance use disorders are among their most ardent clients.
"They want help," she said, with naloxone kits and other tools so their loved ones "won't overdose, won't hurt themselves."
Plumb said the overdose problem has become especially dire during the coronavirus pandemic.
"I think it's a despair kind of situation," she said.
People are isolated, "and if someone ODs alone, there's no one to revive them or call EMS," she said.