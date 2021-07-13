OGDEN — Waiting for patients to arrive at a COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Tuesday — three had arrived in the first hour of the event at West Ogden Park — Jason Hammond reflected on the importance of getting shots.
"The efficacy of any vaccination effort depends on the rate of participation," said Hammond, a master sergeant with the Utah Army National Guard and one of the volunteers helping at the clinic. That is, the more people who get vaccinated, the bigger the impact on efforts to curtail COVID-19 transmission rates.
Accordingly, with vaccination rates down compared to the highs when the public first started getting vaccinated last December and January, health officials are focusing on the importance of getting shots. More and more public events are taking place that draw large crowds, and many people — both the vaccinated and unvaccinated, health officials suspect — have tossed their face coverings in the trash. But now isn't the time to claim victory or rest easy.
The virus "is still very much a concern in our community," said Amy Carter, the communicable disease and epidemiology nursing supervisor for the Weber-Morgan Health Department. Though the COVID-19 case count has dipped dramatically since the highs recorded in November, December and January, the number of cases in Weber, Morgan and Davis counties has held relatively steady since last March, proving resistant to health officials' efforts to push the figures lower. Statewide, the figures, though still well below the highs of January, have edged slightly upward in June and July, and now a new strain of the virus, the delta variant, is spreading.
Eddie Stenehjem, an infectious diseases physician for Intermountain Healthcare, was more blunt. As more people get vaccinated against the virus, transmission rates will go down. "But it may not eliminate COVID-19. I feel like COVID-19 is going to be with us for the years to come," he said at a virtual press conference on Tuesday.
Underscoring the importance of vaccinating, Stenehjem noted that hospitalizations of late due to COVID-19, though far below the highs of earlier this year, have been on the rise. And the vast majority of those checking in to hospitals of late because of COVID-19, 95% of them, are people who haven't been vaccinated. "From a caregiver's standpoint, that's really disappointing because they are preventable hospitalizations," Stenehjem said.
For those still unsure about getting vaccinated, reach out to health officials or doctors for answers, said Trevor Warner, spokesman for the Davis County Health Department. "And get those questions answered because vaccinating is something that's effective," he said.
According to Utah Department of Health data, 51% of those 12 and over in Weber and Morgan counties, the population that can get shots, have been fully vaccinated. The figure is 58% in Davis County and 62.1% statewide.
Counting just the adult population, those 18 and over, 67.1% of the segment statewide has received at least one vaccination shot, state officials said Monday, shy of the goal of reaching the 70% threshold by July 4. As such, state health officials, like their county counterparts, put a particular focus on the importance of getting shots.
"With the highly transmissible delta variant spreading in Utah, it is more important than ever for all eligible Utahns to get vaccinated," the Utah Department of Health said in a statement accompanying release of the 67.1% figure, adjusted downward from an earlier estimate of 70.2%. "We will continue to do everything we can to make getting vaccinated as easy as possible, and to help provide Utahns accurate information to help them make informed decisions about the vaccine."
In Weber and Morgan counties, the numbers getting vaccinated has fallen from a high of 1,500-2,000 a day earlier this year to around 300-500 per week, Carter estimates. That hampers efforts to push the monthly COVID-19 case count below the 900-1,200 range, where it has hovered since March.
Pushing the number of cases downward "really just depends on people being vigilant and going out there and getting vaccinated," she said.
The public can get vaccinated, by appointment, at Weber-Morgan Health Department offices in Ogden. Go online to webermorganhealth.org/covid-vaccine-registration for more information. The Davis County Health Department holds clinics at three senior centers in the county. Go to daviscountyutah.gov//health/covid-19/vaccine for more information.
There are also periodic pop-up clinics around Weber County, like the one on Tuesday at West Ogden Park. Hammond, the Utah national guardsman who was helping out, laments that the numbers of people getting vaccinated has slowed.
"Those who are hesitant, we are counting on you (to get vaccinated) because the tide is not yet stemmed," he said.