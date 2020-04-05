OGDEN — Nonprofit organizations that help Utahns in crisis — battered spouses, at-risk children, the homeless, the hungry, and many others — are encountering their own existential emergencies due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“Hemorrhaging is not too strong a word,” said Margaret Rose, executive director of Your Community Connection Family Crisis Center in Ogden, referring to YCC’s financial condition.
The nonprofit’s thrift store and day care, normally decent sources of revenue, are closed because of the pandemic.
Give Me a Chance, a small Ogden nonprofit that teaches marketable skills and provides opportunities to low-income women, depends on proceeds from its formal attire and alterations boutique.
But because of COVID-19, the nonprofit has closed the boutique and closed its program, said Julie Johnson, community resources director for the United Way of Northern Utah.
Other agencies are seeing higher demands at a time when they have have had to restrict operations and send volunteers away.
For example, the Joyce Hansen Hall Food Bank in west Ogden, run by Catholic Community Services, no longer allows browse shopping, and availability is limited to prepared boxes of food to be picked up outside.
Before the coronavirus, the food bank averaged serving about 70 families each month, and they could visit a few times a month.
But Johnson said the food bank is seeing 85 to 90 families a day and they are limited to one visit per month.
“They are also not able to take donations at this time because of the virus,” Johnson said. “Their source of food right now is from grocery stores that allow them to pick up food without going inside the building. So food supply is lower than normal and demand has significantly increased.”
CCS Director Maresha Bosgieter normally has a staff of 11, but it’s down to 6. The others are out because they either are at high risk for the coronavirus or have children at home.
The food bank normally gets half of its food from grocery store rescue, but because of high demand by consumers, “meat, milk and eggs for a couple of weeks were non-existent,” Bosgieter said.
Despite the problems, the food bank has been able to keep up its deliveries to local schools for children’s meals, she said.
Tim Jackson, Northern Utah United Way president and CEO, said his organization is trying to rally support for the local nonprofits and help them get the word out to the community regarding changes to services.
The group has posted a web page listing information about how individual nonprofits are affected. United Way also operates 211, a phone service that helps people find out about local programs.
United Way of Utah County is taking more calls from people in need because of the pandemic, said Bill Hulterstrom, president and CEO.
“The big-picture irony is that at the same time people are trying to keep the doors open, demand is beginning to skyrocket,” Hulterstrom said. “It’s really a two-edged sword.”
He mentioned the plight of REH Services, which provides special needs adults with socialization and services to help them succeed in the community.
“Now these folks are becoming even more isolated,” he said.
Fundraising is a big concern.
“Our organization relies heavily on donations from private foundations, corporations and individual donors,” said Keicha Christiansen, executive director of Family Counseling Service in Northern Utah. “The pandemic, paired with the volatile stock market, has made the outlook for donor giving this year very uncertain. I am fearful that many of our usual donors will reduce, or even stop, their donations this year.”
Jackson, at United Way in Ogden, said a major potential contributor was planning to make a five-year commitment to his organization before the coronavirus hit. Now, it’s probably only going to be for one year.
“That creates a lot of volatility,” he said.
But United Way also has begun a pandemic emergency drive to raise funds for its member entities. Jackson said a former donor just sent United Way a $10,000 check, and another donor gave $50,000 to a local nonprofit.
United Way’s workplace campaigns might suffer this year because monthly paycheck withdrawals may diminish due to layoffs or workers entering tougher times and reducing their giving, Jackson said.
Among positives, nonprofits along with small businesses will be eligible for payroll assistance funds under the recently passed federal stimulus package.
Meantime, United Way, at 2955 Harrison Blvd., is acting as the community drop-off site for donations of personal protective equipment that are being solicited by UServe Utah on behalf of the state of Utah. The gear goes to hospitals and various health care providers.