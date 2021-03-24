OGDEN — The pool of people who can get the COVID-19 vaccine expands significantly on Wednesday, to everyone 16 and older.
That doesn’t necessarily mean you’ll be able to get your vaccinations right away, though. Area health officials, perhaps not surprisingly, anticipate demand will outpace the vaccine supply, resulting in delays in scheduling an inoculation appointment for everyone who wants one, maybe for weeks or months.
“There’s no way for everyone to get vaccinated at the same time. Even if we had all the doses for the entire population of Weber-Morgan, we don’t have enough manpower, time in the day or days in the week to get everyone done immediately,” said Skyler Pyle, emergency services program manager for the Weber-Morgan Health Department. “We are still weeks and months out from being anywhere near done with vaccinating our population.”
In fact, she said, the raw numbers suggest vaccinating everyone in the two-county Weber-Morgan Health Department coverage area could take a year or more, at least going by current numbers of vaccine coming in. The local health department is getting around 10,000 doses a week, she said, but the population in the two-county area totals around 272,000 and the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines, among the most common, each require two separate doses.
“Please be patient and know that we are all working very hard to ensure we get vaccines out as fast as we can,” Pyle said.
Trevor Warner, spokesperson for the Davis County Health Department, echoed Pyle. Through Tuesday, the pool of people who could get vaccinated included those 50 and older, teachers and those 16 and older with certain medical conditions, among others. Gov. Spencer Cox last week, though, announced the plans to open the process up to everybody 16 and older.
“We can only go as quickly as the vaccine allows us,” Warner said.
The Davis County Health Department of late has been administering around 13,000-15,000 doses per week out of the Legacy Events Center in Farmington. The agency administered dose number 100,000 on March 18.
Still, it takes time, and Warner said appointments offered through the Davis County Health Department are booked up until April 5. That means the expanded pool of those who can get vaccines will have to wait until at least after that or longer. Slots could open due to cancellations, he said, “but that kind of stuff is going to be few and far between.”
Some health officials have said more and more vaccine should be making its way around the country. That hasn’t seemed to materialize so far, Warner said, “but they’re saying April is the month that that happens.”
Intermountain Healthcare is offering vaccinations at several of its facilities, including McKay-Dee Hospital in Ogden. Diane Rindlisbacher, a registered nurse and Intermountain’s vaccine system lead, said available vaccination appointment slots typically fill up at least a day before appointment dates, sometimes more quickly.
“Appointments will be based on vaccine supply. We get vaccine out as quickly as we can once it is received,” she said. However, with the pool of people eligible for vaccination expanding, she suspects “it will take multiple weeks, until more doses are available, for every Utahn who wants a vaccine to be able to get a vaccine.”
Utahns may register to be vaccinated anywhere in the state, not just their home counties, officials say.
Vaccinations through the Weber-Morgan Health Department may be made through vaccinate.utah.gov. Community Nursing Services is also vaccinating in Weber County and appointments through that nonprofit agency can be made at cns-cares.org/covid19. More information is available at webermorganhealth.org/covid-vaccine-registration.
For information on registering for a vaccine in Davis County, go to daviscountyutah.gov/health/covid-19/vaccine. Warner also suggests trying vaccinefinder.org.
To register for a vaccine offered through the Intermountain system go to intermountain.com/covidvaccine.
The Utah Department of Health website with vaccine information is coronavirus.utah.gov/vaccine-distribution.