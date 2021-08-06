OGDEN — With the start of school looming, Weber State University and the Weber-Morgan Health Department will host additional COVID-19 vaccination clinics through the end of August.
The aim is to bolster the number of people vaccinated — students and the broader public — as the number of COVID-19 cases edges upward, in Weber County and across the nation.
Surveying by Weber State indicates that 80% of students at the university have gotten or plan to get vaccinated by the start of the fall semester, Aug. 30. The vast majority of Weber State faculty and staff have also gotten their shots.
“However we know vaccines are the safest way to return safely to campus, and we want to give everyone the opportunity," Dane LeBlanc, the WSU public safety director, said in a statement. Ogden School District schools resume operations on Aug. 20 and Weber School District students go back to the classroom starting Aug. 25.
The number of people with at least one vaccination shot in Weber and Morgan counties totals 130,325, according to Utah Department of Health figures. That's 47.9% of the total population, including those under 12, who aren't eligible to be vaccinated, or 59% of the population 12 and up.
Here are details of the planned clinics, which don't require pre-registration and are open to those aged 12 and up, the eligible population:
WSU Community Education Center: Clinics will be held each Monday and Wednesday through Aug. 30 from 1-8 p.m. at the Community Education Center, 2605 Monroe Blvd. in central Ogden. The vaccine will be free and those getting shots don't need to supply identification or health insurance information. The Pfizer vaccine will be administered, which requires two doses, so participants should plan on getting a second shot three weeks after the first one.
Shepherd Union, Weber State campus: Clinics will be held in the atrium of the student union in the center of the school's Ogden campus on Aug. 10, 12, 16, 17, 19, 23, 24, 26 and 27 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Clinics will also be held on Sept. 3 from 8 a.m.-2 p.m.
“We hope that many residents as well as Weber State students will take this opportunity to be vaccinated as the school year starts," said Weber-Morgan Health Department Executive Director Brian Cowan.
News of the clinics comes amid heightened efforts to encourage vaccination by health officials and others as the number of COVID-19 cases rises. In Weber and Morgan counties, the number of cases in July rose to 1,672, up from 1,130 in June. That's far lower lower than last November, December and January, when the monthly count ranged from 5,346 to 6,075, but still of concern to health officials. Indeed, the increase has pushed the COVID-19 transmission index in Weber County, among others, from the moderate level back up to high, where it was earlier this year.
The cases across the state have also been edging up.
The Utah Army National Guard, which has assisted in vaccination efforts across the state, will help with the effort at the WSU Community Education Center.
The health department also holds clinics each weekday from 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. in its downtown Ogden building, 477 23rd St., and by appointment at Morgan City Hall, 90 W. Young St. Morgan County residents can come to either location. Call 801-399-7250 for more information and make an appointment in Morgan.