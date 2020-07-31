Attendance will be limited this fall at high school sporting events due to health protocols in place designed to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
The Ogden, Weber and Davis school districts all will restrict attendance to 50% of venue capacity and fans will have to wear face coverings at all events, per each district.
The 50% number may fluctuate depending on how public health conditions change.
Weber School District spokesperson Lane Findlay said the Weber-Morgan Health Department gave the district a thumbs-up when it sent the 50% number over.
Ogden School District spokesperson Jer Bates said the district got a positive response when it ran its plan by the WMHD as well.
"Based on the limited number of spectators that typically would be traveling with visiting teams combined with a fair number of people just choosing to not attend on their own, we feel like we’ll be able to accommodate most everyone who wants to attend," Bates said.
It's unclear what attendance at the Iron Horse Game, played annually in mid-October at Weber State between the Ogden and Ben Lomond football teams, will look like.
Initially, Davis School District and a handful of other school districts in Salt Lake and Utah counties had agreed to a 25% capacity number for home sporting events.
In recent days, DSD went to 50%. It's unclear how schools will decide who gets into games and who doesn't.
Several proposals have floated around, including assigning a fixed number of tickets per student athlete or restricting attendance to just parents/guardians/families and not letting students into venues.
Bates said OSD sporting events would essentially be a first-come, first-served situation.
Ticketing is another issue that will have to be addressed. Some of the schools in Salt Lake County will have an online ticketing option, but it's unclear how that's going to work in the Ogden, Weber and Davis districts.