LOGAN — Crucial in stopping the spread of coronavirus are the actions of each and every person, says Holly Budge, public information officer for the Bear River Health Department.
It's not just about rules, guidelines and restrictions imposed from above.
"We're really, really, really appreciative of the individual responsibility people have taken to protect themselves and others," she said. "That's what is key — personal responsibility. ... Individual responsibility is what's really going to make or break us."
Perhaps with that in mind, but also in light of the lower case count in the Bear River area, the coronavirus-inspired public health order governing the Northern Utah zone is more tempered than the orders governing Weber, Morgan and Davis counties. Notably, gyms, fitness centers, and hair and nail salons, among other entities, can operate in the Bear River area, which encompasses Rich, Cache and Box Elder counties. They can't in Weber, Morgan and Davis counties, at least per the current public health orders in each place that go through May 1.
The difference prompted questioning from the Weber County business community at an Ogden-Weber Chamber of Commerce-hosted webinar on Wednesday with Brian Bennion, executive director of the Weber-Morgan Health Department. And such restrictions have also become a point of larger debate across the country as leaders and health officials weigh whether and when to ease the public health orders meant to curb the spread of coronavirus.
In that vein, Gov. Gary Herbert on Friday announced a phased plan to ease Utah out of the array of restrictions implemented around the state in the fight against coronavirus. It started with the reopening of state parks, while some closed businesses should open their doors back up starting in early May.
Budge said the Bear River Health Department policy provisions governing gyms, salons and tattoo parlors have garnered thanks from some and criticism from others who think the looser guidelines are irresponsible. Such businesses have been singled out in public health orders because of the close human-to-human contact that can occur, the sort of contact that can result in coronavirus' spread.
At any rate, Budge said decisions governing fitness centers and salons weren't made in a vacuum. Hair and nail salons never faced closure per the Bear River coronavirus health orders, though restrictions and guidelines applied. Gyms and fitness centers had faced closure, but the health department's updated policy, approved last Monday, allows them to resume operations, with restrictions.
"We're in consultation with legislators and business and looking at data and science," Budge said, alluding to the thinking that has governed Bear River officials in making their determinations.
Budge also noted the circumstances specific to the Northern Utah area. The overall coronavirus case count is lower in the relatively rural three-county area than the state's big population centers — 52 with nine hospitalizations and no deaths. In Weber and Morgan counties, there were 110 cases, 12 hospitalizations and one death, while Davis County had 227 cases, 21 hospitalizations and two deaths, according to Utah Department of Health numbers on Friday. In Salt Lake County, there were 1,456 cases with 126 hospitalizations and 12 deaths.
Moreover, Budge noted that none of the documented cases in the Bear River area stemmed from activity at salons or fitness centers. And though gyms and salons may operate, guidelines are still in place to minimize the potential for coronavirus's spread. Managers are to keep customers and employees exhibiting coronavirus symptoms out of their businesses, those in fitness centers must keep 10 feet apart and workers at salons are "strongly" advised to wear a protective mask, among other things.
What's more, restaurants in Northern Utah may not conduct dine-in operations, same as other locations across the state.
Bennion, in responding to the question at the Ogden-Weber chamber event about the more relaxed Bear River rules, noted the lower coronavirus case count further north. More rural areas, he added, will likely be able to ease their coronavirus restrictions more quickly than urban areas.
Isa Perry, spokeswoman at the Davis County Health Department, echoed that, noting that differing circumstances in varied locales dictate different responses. "They have far fewer cases and they're not the Wasatch Front," with the larger population base and the higher rate of back-and-forth movement among residents, she said.
Still, officials are mindful of calls to allow businesses to start resuming operations, and Davis County leaders, as in Weber County, are already weighing potential change, an easing of restrictions. "We are looking at the next stage," Perry said.