Construction on the new clinic Intermountain Roy Clinic started in January 2019 and at the time was expected to take 18 months with a goal of opening in the summer of 2020.
Technically, the summer solstice isn't for a few more days, but the new clinic opened Monday, replacing the former Intermountain Herefordshire Clinic that was located on the same property at 1915 W. 5950 South.
Patients have been able to access the former Herefordshire Clinic throughout the construction process, albeit with some parking issues.
According to a press release issued by Intermountain, the new 35,000-square-foot clinic has additional and larger patient exam rooms plus new services including physical therapy, a rehabilitation services gym and a space for new "behavioral health and specialty providers."
Intermountain spokesperson Holly Nelson said there's additional space in the new clinic for specialists (orthopedists, family medicine, etc.) as the need arises. She said the new facility was built to "adapt to the growing needs of the Roy community."
According to the release, the Roy InstaCare will also be located in the new clinic. InstaCare, according to Intermountain's website, can help anyone within 24 hours with non-life-threatening conditions.
"Our new building, along with new and upcoming services, will be a great addition to the Roy community. We’re here to support the health of the people of Roy and the surrounding areas for years to come," according to a press release statement by Annika Kennington, clinical practice manager for Roy Clinic.
According to Nelson, Intermountain built the Herefordshire Clinic in 1991. Demolition of the old clinic will begin July 6 and the company hopes to finish demolition by early fall.
In the space of the former clinic, Nelson said there will be patient parking plus an ADA-accessible patient drop-off area which Intermountain hopes to finish by September.
The new facility is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The InstaCare is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Both can be reached by phone at 801-387-8100.