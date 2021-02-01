OGDEN — A molecular diagnostics company that is working on producing a new transportable, saliva-based COVID-19 test is opening a manufacturing facility in Ogden, and bringing hundreds of jobs with it.
Virginia-based MicroGEM announced the expansion last week, concurrently making public its acquisition of Jump Start Manufacturing LLC, a New Hampshire engineering company which specializes in producing medical devices. MicroGEM will also open a manufacturing facility in New Hampshire.
“Bringing Jump Start’s leading manufacturing capabilities and expertise under the MicroGEM umbrella and dramatically expanding our production capabilities will ensure that more Americans have greater access to high-quality COVID-19 tests — bringing key tools to help end this devastating pandemic,” said MicroGEM CEO Jeff Chapman in a press release.
The move will help the company ramp up production of its Spitfire 6830 SARS-CoV-2 testing system. It is a polymerase chain reaction — more commonly known as PCR — COVID-19 test that can be used anywhere, without the need of medical or lab personnel. With a saliva sample, the test can detect the virus that causes COVID-19 in symptomatic and asymptomatic individuals within 15 minutes, according to the company.
MicroGEM was awarded with $40.9 million from the National Institutes of Health last September as part of its Rapid Acceleration of Diagnostics initiative, meant to “speed innovation in the development, commercialization, and implementation of technologies for COVID-19 testing,” according to the NIH’s website. The NIH took into consideration the speed, cost, accessibility and performance of each product before granting its support.
A page on the NIH’s website said MicroGEM’s point-of-care test, in particular, has the potential to simultaneously detect other pathogens contained in saliva, such as influenza.
According to a press release, development of the test is in its final stages and the company is preparing to submit it to the Food and Drug Administration for emergency use authorization.
Between the two manufacturing facilities in New Hampshire and Ogden, MicroGEM will have the capability of producing 160,000 tests per day. The Ogden location will be 69,000 square feet. That facility, in addition to the one in New Hampshire, will create a total of 500 new jobs, many of which will be in Ogden.
Katelyn O’Hare-Hayes, a representative for MicroGEM, said the company “prefers not to identify the location (of the facility) at this time.” She said the company has begun hiring and expects manufacturing to begin sometime during the first quarter of this year.
Rep. Blake Moore, whose district covers Ogden, lauded MicroGEM’s announcement in a press release, saying he’s “thrilled” Utah’s 1st Congressional District will be involved in the “critical work to provide rapid COVID-19 tests to thousands of Americans each day.”
“MicroGEM will bring hundreds of jobs to the Ogden area, allowing northern Utah to keep answering the call to the pressing challenges presented by the pandemic,” Moore said.