OGDEN — Appointments are available for a two-day COVID-19 vaccination effort coming to the Larry H. Miller Megaplex Theatres at The Junction.
Other vaccination options around Northern Utah are opening up as well, including a new offering starting next week in Layton and offerings at numerous CVS Pharmacy locations. Utahns may get vaccinations anywhere in the state, not just their home counties.
Here are details on the new vaccination efforts:
Megaplex Theaters: Nomi Health, through participation with the Utah Department of Health, expects to vaccinate nearly 1,000 people at the Megaplex Theaters, located at 2351 Kiesel Ave. in downtown Ogden, during the operation, open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Monday.
Those who attend will be administered the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which requires a single dose for full inoculation.
Utahns age 18 or older can schedule an appointment at getmyshot.utah.gov. Additional support, in English and Spanish, is available by calling 801-704-5911.
Nomi Health currently operates five other vaccination locations at Megaplex Theaters in Davis, Utah and Salt Lake counties.
Davis Conference Center, Layton: The Davis County Health Department will start offering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine for those 18 and up at a new walk-in clinic inside the Davis Conference Center at 1651 N. 700 West in Layton starting Wednesday.
The new clinic also will be operable on subsequent Mondays and Wednesdays, from 1-7 p.m.
The health department will continue offering the two-dose Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at the Legacy Events Center at 151 W. 1100 West in Farmington, a drive-in facility. That's available to those 16 and up.
To schedule an appointment at either Davis County site, go to go.usa.gov/xAZFD. Prescheduled appointments are required. Those without internet access or who otherwise need assistance scheduling an appointment may call 801-525-4900.
CVS Pharmacy: CVS is offering vaccinations at more than 1,500 locations in 44 states, including Utah. Patients must register in advance. Go to CVS.com for details.
Among the Northern Utah locations are Layton, Ogden, Riverdale and Roy, though vaccine availability varies and can change.
To find other vaccine providers, go to vaccinefinder.org or coronavirus.utah.gov/vaccine-distribution.