OGDEN — Appointments are available for a two-day COVID-19 vaccination effort coming to the Larry H. Miller Megaplex Theatres at The Junction.
Nomi Health, through participation with the Utah Department of Health, expects to vaccinate nearly 1,000 people at the theater, located at 2351 Kiesel Ave. in downtown Ogden, during the operation, which will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Monday.
Those who attend will be administered the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which requires a single dose for full inoculation.
Utahns age 18 or older can schedule an appointment at getmyshot.utah.gov. Additional support, in English and Spanish, is available by calling 801-704-5911.
Nomi Health currently operates five other vaccination locations at Megaplex Theaters in Davis, Utah and Salt Lake counties.