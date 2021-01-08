As more and more COVID-19 vaccine gets distributed around Utah, not everyone is treated equally, a cause for grumbling among some.
The Utah Department of Health, like health departments all around the country, has prioritized who gets the vaccine first given limited supplies, following, generally, guidelines crafted by the feds. Highest on the list are health care workers, who need to be healthy to be able to assist those who contract COVID-19.
They are top on the list "because we need to keep our health care system flourishing," said Brian Bennion, executive director of the Weber-Morgan Health Department, which launched large-scale vaccinations of non-hospital health care workers on Tuesday. The new effort, paralleling similar vaccination pushes elsewhere in Utah and taking place locally at the Dee Events Center on the Weber State University campus, is geared to staffers at doctors offices, medical clinics, pharmacies and dental offices. Policemen and firefighters, among others, are also included.
At the same time, efforts are underway to vaccinate workers and residents at long-term care facilities, which typically serve elderly people unable to live independently due to health issues, according to Bennion. CVS and Walgreens, large national pharmacies, are helping spearhead those efforts.
Those living in long-term care facilities are among the most vulnerable populations to COVID-19, Bennion said, and outbreaks in such places continue to be an issue in Utah. Thirteen long-term care facilities just in Weber County were dealing with outbreaks as of Friday, according to Utah Department of Health figures, three with 11 or more cases each.
Still, there are slight differences around the nation in who gets the vaccine first. In Florida, for instance, Gov. Ron DeSantis moved those 65 and older up the list after health care workers and first responders, causing long lines of elderly people awaiting vaccinations late last month, according to The Associated Press.
And sometimes, not everyone is happy. Utah officials moved teachers and those age 75 and older up the priority list, but 72-year-old Fred Welty of Hooper, for one, worries about people in his age bracket, over 65 but younger than 75.
His age group experiences higher death rates due to COVID-19 than younger people, according to Utah Department of Health data, and Welty worries that having to wait longer for the vaccine puts him in harm's way. He takes particular umbrage at the fact that teachers will be able to get vaccinated before him, starting as early as late January. It angers him "and I'm sure it (ticks) off other people over 65," Welty said.
While still not aiding some within that age group, all Utah residents age 70 and older will be able to start getting vaccinated Jan. 18, per a new order issued Friday by new Gov. Spencer Cox.
In California, doctors completing their residencies and fellowships at the Stanford Medical Center in the San Francisco area were passed over during an initial wave of vaccinations last month. That prompted some to protest, according to the Los Angeles Times.
Bennion is cognizant of the debate over who gets the vaccine and when.
"It's a work in progress," he said, referencing the models health departments are following in doling out vaccines. "The complicating factor is we've got limited numbers of vaccine." The Weber-Morgan Health Department, serving Weber and Morgan counties, will be getting around 1,300 doses of vaccine a week from the state health department, which divvies it out, into the foreseeable future.
On the upside, he doesn't think younger people and others further down the list will necessarily face long waits to be vaccinated. Health experts say the vaccine should reach most population segments by the summer, while Bennion hopes to see broader distribution by March. The vaccinations at the Dee Events Center, given out by appointment, will continue next week and beyond, perhaps, to reach as many health care workers as possible.
"It's a state decision," Bennion said, referencing the vaccination priority groups. "But I don't think there's going to be a big time difference."
Officials say there's good reason for the priorities. Health care workers, for instance, need to be healthy to care for those who get COVID-19, Bennion said.
Jenny Johnson, a public information officer for the Utah Department of Health, noted the rationale for moving teachers up the priority list.
"Schools play an important role in our communities. Both former Gov. (Gary) Herbert and current Gov. (Spencer) Cox have been clear they expect schools to provide in-person learning as much and as safely as possible. Being able to prioritize vaccinations for school staff will provide additional protections so schools can operate more smoothly through the remainder of the pandemic," Johnson said.
Bennion also noted that those age 15-24, which includes some junior high and high school students, are among the most prolific COVID-19 spreaders. "So we want to keep our teachers safe and keep schools open," he said.
Recommendations crafted by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are the basis for vaccination guidelines state by state. Vaccinations in Utah, as in other states, started in mid-December with hospital workers who work directly with the most serious COVID-19 patients.
A study last month by the Kaiser Family Foundation, a nonprofit group focused on national health issues, found that most states were following the nonbinding CDC guidelines that prioritize health care workers and long-term care residents for vaccinations. Some states moved law enforcement officials, the homeless and those in prison higher up the priority list.
In Utah, Johnson said the Utah Department of Health organized a workgroup made up of health professionals to craft recommendations on how to prioritize vaccinations. Another coalition of doctors, business representatives, lawmakers and others also offered input.
Final recommendations, she went on, were based on "state and local data and need, vaccine storage capability of facilities" and more.