OGDEN — Since children under the age of 12 still can't receive the vaccine against COVID-19, Gov. Spencer Cox said his office will provide the highest quality masks to every student K-12 who would like one.
The N95 and KN95 masks should be available by the start of the school year, Cox said during a press conference on Tuesday.
The Utah Department of Health issued new guidelines for schools and masks, strongly recommending their usage.
Amy Carter, Weber-Morgan Health Department communicable disease and epidemiology nurse, said in an interview that, in general, children have stronger immune systems than older adults and are able to fight the virus fairly well. However, there have been deaths in children from COVID-19, along with complications that include pediatric multi-system inflammatory syndrome, which can cause everything from fever and rash to heart problems.
“A child could be normal and healthy and active and still get the virus,” Carter said. “We wish we knew who those kids will be, but we don't, so wearing a mask around them and having them wear a mask is one of the most important things we can do right now.”
As the number of cases continue to climb, public health officials are becoming more and more concerned, particularly among those people who have not yet been vaccinated.
“With the delta variant being so transmissible, it's going to be harder to fight this disease,” former Lt. Gov. Greg Bell said at the press conference. “To those who are not vaccinated, your decision to be or not to be may well be one of the most important decisions you ever make, not only personally, but for those you care for. The wrong decision could kill you and you won't know until it's too late.”
Unfortunately, no one knows who will get a mild form of the virus and who will end up hospitalized or even die, said Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson.
“I don't understand why we're still having this conversation. Somehow it's been politicized and most of those individuals who are against the vaccine will never change their minds no matter what we say,” Henderson said.
Dr. Michelle Hoffman, Utah Department of Health deputy director, said cases continue to rise in every state. Currently, Utah is ranked ninth in the nation for having the highest rates per week and 12th highest for hospitalizations. Those being most affected right now are people between the ages of 35-64 and 15-24.
The delta variant is the most transmissible of the virus to date. It's more contagious than chicken pox and is spread more easily than the common cold, Hoffman said. All hospital deaths right now are among those who have not been vaccinated.
Each time a virus replicates, there's a potential for a mistake to be made during that process, Kelly Oakeson, chief scientist for next generation sequencing and bio informatics at the Utah Department of Health public laboratory, said in an interview. This is how a variant will arise. Sometimes they cause no harm at all, but other times they can become stronger and spread more easily. Certain variants can even affect the performance of the vaccine.
“This delta variant is one of those variants of concern and is the most transmissible right now, but it looks like the vaccine is doing a good job of protecting people from getting severely ill,” he said. “We have seen a few breakthrough infections associated with delta, but we haven't seen anyone who is fully vaccinated get severely ill or die from a breakthrough infection.”
Oakeson added that the more people who aren't vaccinated, the higher the chance of the virus mutating into a variant that will be resistant to the vaccine.
“Then we will be back to square one again,” he said. “Viruses can only develop mutations if they're allowed to spread.”
Oakeson said people who have the delta variant have a much higher viral load in their bodies and can carry the virus in their respiratory passages, which makes it easier to spread to others. In a small amount of cases, breakthrough infections have occurred, but they've either been mild or asymptomatic, she said. However, the virus can still live in the respiratory passages of the body and can be spread to unvaccinated people.
Carter said everyone wants the pandemic to be over.
“It's not always fun to stay home and wear a mask everywhere we go,” she said. “But as our numbers started to look good and mandates and restrictions eased, we unfortunately have started to see another spike and it's very unlikely the virus is going to go away. I think our 'back to normal' is going to be a very different normal. We're going to have to transition our behaviors to live with it and put it at bay as much as we can and that's going to take a community effort of people wearing masks in certain settings, social distancing, washing hands and staying home when they're sick.”