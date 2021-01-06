FARMINGTON — The Legacy Events Center has become ground zero, at least for now, in efforts to vaccinate Davis County residents against COVID-19.
Beginning last week, the multi-use venue in Farmington has served as a drive-up facility for non-hospital health care workers seeking vaccinations. The efforts continue.
"We're expecting a busy day as we continue to vaccinate health care workers, as well as begin the vaccination process for our first responders!" the Davis County Health Department said in a tweet on Wednesday. The department is also expected to handle vaccinations at the location on Friday.
"We've been getting word out to clinics, physicians, pharmacies," said Trevor Warner, spokesperson for the Davis County Health Department.
For now, the focus is on vaccinating health care workers at medical clinics, doctors offices, dental offices and pharmacies, among other locations. First responders like police officers and firefighters are also being added to the mix. Vaccinations started in mid-December, focused on hospital workers who work most closely with COVID-19 patients, and the current phase represents the next step in vaccination efforts across Utah.
In the effort last week in Davis County, on Tuesday and Wednesday, 1,000-1,200 vaccinations were administered each day. The plan, Warner said, is to get the vaccines out to the public as soon as possible.
The Weber-Morgan Health Department launched its vaccination effort geared to non-hospital healthcare workers in Morgan and Weber counties on Tuesday. That initiative is being conducted out of the Dee Events Center on the campus of Weber State University and was to continue on Wednesday and Thursday. Availability and receipt of vaccinations from manufacturers like Pfizer and Moderna dictates timing of the clinics.
Health departments have reached out to clinics, pharmacies and other places that employ health care workers, setting up appointments to handle vaccinations. Future vaccination efforts into the spring and summer will focus on teachers, those 75 and older and other groups. The aim, health officials say, is to get vaccinations to those who want them by the summer.
Notwithstanding the vaccination efforts, health officials warn that COVID-19 case counts aren't necessarily going to let up. Testing for COVID-19 fell off during the holiday season and that should pick up, Warner said, "so it wouldn't be surprising to see an uptick in cases here in the near future."
The Utah Department of Health reported Tuesday that 55,981 vaccines in all had been administered.
Davis County registered 2,086 new COVID-19 cases for the week ending last Saturday, a jump from 1,580 the week before, but below the weekly peak of 2,248 for the week ending Nov. 21.