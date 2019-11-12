CLEARFIELD — Amid persisting and growing concerns about the potential dangers of electronic cigarettes, Davis County officials want state leaders to implement stricter measures governing their use.
"The big underlying issue is youth accessibility," said Brian Hatch, health director for the Davis County Health Department.
With that in mind, the Davis County Board of Health on Tuesday approved a resolution asking the Utah Legislature to pursue legislation making it tougher for teens to get their hands on electronic cigarettes and vaping products. The resolution asks for excise taxes on electronic cigarette and vaping devices, new restrictions or a ban on the sale of flavored vaping products and more.
Lawmakers have already been talking about new regulations governing such products as reports mount nationwide of lung ailments, deaths even, related to vaping. Likewise, public attention to the issue has increased, spurring the Davis County officials.
"The vaping crisis has obviously elevated and there's a lot of community push," Hatch said.
The Davis County resolution stems from discussions among health officials statewide about some sort of concerted push to prod lawmakers to act since the power to legislate on the issue rests with them. Salt Lake County leaders passed a similar resolution last month, Hatch said, and Weber County health officials say they will likely be considering similar action.
Addressing vaping and electronic cigarettes has been a big focus of debate, said Kristi Jones, tobacco prevention specialist for the Weber-Morgan Health Department. "But definitely more needs to be done," she said.
According to state stats provided by Jones' office, Weber and Morgan counties have the highest adult vape rates in the state. Statewide, 5.6% of adults vaped in 2018, according to the figures, while the number was 9.9% in Weber and Morgan counties.
The Davis County resolution also asks lawmakers to increase the age to purchase electronic cigarette products to 21 and give schools more leeway to confiscate and destroy vaping devices found on school property, among other things.
According to figures released Tuesday by the Utah Department of Health, 114 cases of vaping-related lung disease have been identified in the state. There's also been one death associated with the outbreak while 13 additional cases are under investigation.
"Given the evidence, vaping THC cartridges or 'carts' is likely the driver of this outbreak of severe lung injury. The UDOH recommends people do not vape THC cartridges until we learn more," reads a UDOH statement. Tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC, is the active ingredient in marijuana.