FARMINGTON -- Davis County expanded its COVID-19 public health order Wednesday, ordering all county residents to stay home. County officials also plan extended the order another month, through Friday, May 1.
"Because it is an order, under statute, it does come with penalties that can be enforced," said Brian Hatch, executive director of the Davis County Health Department. "Our approach is to work with our businesses and people to educate them and help them and urge them to comply. If we see issues that are repeated, or egregious, then we do have that authority behind it to enforce."
The change comes only a day after an emergency virtual meeting of the Davis Board of Health, in which the board decided, based on its data, not to implement more stringent measures to combat the spread of COVID-19.
The timeline for the county's order moves it two and a half weeks beyond Gov. Herberts' "stay safe, stay home" directive, issued to all Utahns at a press conference Friday. The governor's voluntary but highly encouraged directive is in effect through Monday, April 13.
"As the local public health agency, the public’s health and well-being is our top priority,” Hatch said in an email sent by the county Wednesday afternoon. “The message we need residents to hear is to 'Stay Safe, Stay Home.' We are asking people to do the right things to reduce the impact of this outbreak on our community.”
Davis County's updated order directs county residents to "stay at home except to engage in essential activities, which includes going to work under the conditions outlined in the order" through May 1. It will go into effect Wednesday at 11:59 p.m.
The full text of the updated order has not yet been posted on the county's website, but county officials will discuss the updates in detail at a press conference on the county's YouTube channel at 2 p.m. Wednesday.
According to the county's email, the updated order is consistent with earlier county and state public health orders, suggesting that it will extend the closure of dine-in service at restaurants.
The order also "requires businesses to actively enforce social distancing practices and exclude ill employees from working," the email says. "Social distancing should include at least 6 feet between all people in the establishment, and workers symptomatic with respiratory illness or fever must not be present under any circumstances."
In addition, it closes more types of businesses that function as gathering places or create close contact between people, closes children's playgrounds, and limits access to outdoor sports courts and fields to members of the same household.
"Residents are asked to be responsible while spending time outside by always maintaining 6 feet from other people outside of their household," the email says. "People should not congregate at trailheads or other outdoor spaces."
The county's most recent order, effective March 18 through April 1, recommended that individuals practice social distancing, refrain from visiting from visiting facilities caring for high-risk populations, and avoid discretionary travel, shopping trips and social visits. It also advised people over the age of 60 and those who are immunocompromised to "avoid contact with other individuals."
This is a developing story and will be updated.