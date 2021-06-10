FARMINGTON — The Davis County Health Department will stop offering COVID-19 vaccinations later this month at the Legacy Events Center, which has been the main vaccination center in the county.
Instead, the health department will launch walk-in clinics at three facilities around the county — the North Davis Senior Activity Center in Clearfield, the Central Davis Senior Activity Center in Kaysville and the South Davis Senior Activity Center in Bountiful. The last day of vaccinations at Legacy, located in Farmington, will be June 26 and vaccinations will be offered at the three other locations starting on June 28.
The Weber-Morgan Health Department announced last week that the last vaccination clinic at the Dee Events Center on the Weber State University campus, the main vaccination site in Weber County, would be on June 15. The Weber-Morgan Health Department will instead offer vaccinations at the main department office location at 477 23rd St. in Ogden and at Morgan City Hall in Morgan.
The moves come as the number of vaccinations administered in Utah tapers downward from peak levels in late March and early April, according to Utah Department of Health data. The most vaccines administered on any one day in the state was 45,895 on April 8 while the figure totaled just 4,688 on Wednesday.
Attendance at the Legacy Events Center clinics has been "pretty steady," said Trevor Warner, the Davis County Health Department spokesperson. "We've administered over 200,000 doses of vaccine at this location, but yes, the numbers are starting to go down, which is something we knew would eventually happen."
Half of the eligible population, those 12 and up, is fully vaccinated in Davis County, Warner said, and the department will keep reaching out to those who haven't been vaccinated. According to Utah Department of Health figures, 163,502 people in Davis County had received at least one vaccine dose and 142,139 people were fully vaccinated.
In Weber and Morgan counties, 118,155 people had received at least one vaccine dose and 99,042 were fully vaccinated. Statewide, 1.52 million people received at least one dose and 1.27 million were fully vaccinated.
At the three Davis County senior center locations where vaccinations will occur, appointments are encouraged. Go to go.usa.gov/xAZFD to schedule an appointment online. The North Davis Senior Activity Center is located at 42 S. State St. in Clearfield and vaccinations there, once they begin on June 28, will be Monday-Friday from 2-6 p.m. and on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Vaccinations at the Central Davis Senior Activity Center at 81 E. Center St. in Kaysville once they begin will be Tuesdays and Thursdays from 2-6 p.m. Vaccinations at the South Davis Senior Activity Center at 726 S. 100 East in Bountiful will be on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 2-6 p.m.
Call the Davis County Health Department at 801-525-4900 for more information.