LAYTON — Davis Hospital and Medical Center has established drive-through testing service for coronavirus, but only for those with a referral from a doctor.
The city of Layton tweeted details of the service on Saturday, though it was actually launched on Friday. Testing will be available Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., expanding as demand requires, the hospital said in a statement Saturday.
"Patients will be asked to remain in their cars while they complete registration information and are swabbed for the test. We anticipate receiving test results within 72 hours. The results will be sent to the patient’s ordering physician," the hospital said. The "drive-through testing tent" where the testing will be handled is on the northeast side of the hospital campus, behind the facility, at 1600 W. Antelope Drive.
The statement emphasizes that those seeking coronavirus testing must first get an order from their doctor. "Any patient who arrives without one will be sent to the emergency department," the hospital said.
The spread of coronavirus has prompted cancellations, postponements and more across Utah and the country in a bid to stop or slow its spread.