If you were wondering what’s required under the current state and local public health orders, you weren’t alone.
In response to questions from the community, businesses and law enforcement agencies, Davis County released an updated public health order late Tuesday.
“We ... had quite a few questions,” said Isa Perry, spokesperson for Davis County Health Department.
Questions like “Are you enforcing this? Are we supposed to be telling you if we see gatherings of bunches of people? Who’s going to respond to those types of complaints?” Perry continued.
The updated Davis order divides the previous order into a “directive” section and an “order” section to better communicate which parts of the order are strongly suggested (directive) and which are required (order), carrying potential penalties, Perry said. Previously, everything had been identified as an order. The department also released an ”at-a-glance” document that gives a quick overview of the two categories.
Weber-Morgan, on the other hand, described all the items in earlier versions of its public health order as a directive. In the updated version, the department added in an “order” section.
The changes bring both orders in line with the current state public health order and Gov. Gary Herbert’s “Stay Safe, Stay Home” directive, which is in effect through May 1. The Davis and Weber-Morgan orders are in effect through the same date.
“We’re just really, really trying to work hard with our neighboring counties and with state officials to help these messages stay consistent,” Perry said.
Items now in the directive section of the Davis order are recommendations to limit gatherings to members of a single household, avoid nonessential travel (whether business or personal), stay at home except for essential activities, follow strict hygiene practices and practice social distancing.
Also in the Davis directive section are the recommendations that businesses and organizations limit the number of employees reporting to work and exclude employees and patrons who are ill, as well as recommendations to employers on social distancing and cleaning.
The Davis directive section has a new recommendation for everyone to wear masks in public places like grocery stores, especially in areas where social distancing is difficult, Perry said. This brings the Davis directive section in line with Herbert’s “Stay Safe, Stay Home” directive, which also recommends wearing masks.
Weber-Morgan added an item to its directive section encouraging residents not to make their homes or properties available for overnight or short-term rentals, according to Lori Buttars, department spokesperson.
The items that remain in Davis’s order section are requirements for food establishments — in particular, the prohibition of dine-in service — and required closures of businesses that act as gathering places or create unavoidable close contact between individuals. These same items were added to Weber-Morgan’s new order section.
While most of the Davis order remains the same as the earlier version, with some slight revisions in wording, an item on isolation and quarantine has been added to the order section of the document.
The new Davis item says that isolation or quarantine is required of individuals in three categories: those who test positive for COVID-19, those who have been exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19 and those living in the same household as someone who tests positive.
Isolation is practiced by those who are ill when they separate themselves from those who are not ill, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Quarantine separates and restricts the movement of those who have been exposed to someone who is ill in order to see if they, too, become sick, the CDC says.
This item is not a new requirement, Perry said, but has been added to the department’s order to highlight its importance. A similar item has been added to the Weber-Morgan order.
“At a state level, they had seen some instances where people were not staying home, even though they were positive (for COVID-19), and they had been told to isolate,” Perry said, “and so that just is one of those situations where we need to ... help people understand that that’s a component of this order — that they (must) follow their isolation notice.”
When someone is diagnosed with COVID-19, they receive an isolation notice that gives them guidelines on isolating, Perry said. Disease investigators with the health department also contact them daily to see how they’re doing. Those who’ve tested positive for COVID-19 are not free from isolation until the health department releases them from that requirement, Perry said.
Like egregious infractions committed by organizations, individuals who put public health at risk in defiance of a public health order could be charged with a misdemeanor.
In most cases, though, both departments’ aim is to educate rather than to punish, they say.
People in the Weber-Morgan Health District who have tested positive for COVID-19 and those who’ve been exposed to it have been compliant with the direction of the health department, Buttars said.