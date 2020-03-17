Childcare centers are feeling new pressures due to recent school closures, from increased demand for their services to difficulty procuring necessary supplies.
To limit the spread of COVID-19, the diseased caused by the new coronavirus, Gov. Gary Herbert announced late Friday that Utah public schools would close for at least the next two weeks, though schools will continue offering limited services to students and families.
According to a press release from the governor’s office, parents should not drop their children off at schools for childcare — but parents who are required to be at work still need their children to be cared for while they’re gone.
Childcare centers were not included in the required school closures, according to David Spence, spokesperson for Davis County Health Department. Because daycares are smaller than public schools, there is less of a risk that COVID-19 would spread in that setting, he said.
The decision to close daycares is “a little more complicated than schools,” Spence said. “Generally speaking, the daycares are smaller, and they are very important for people to be able to have a place to take their kids.”
“We haven’t seen the cases (of COVID-19) in younger people like we though we would,” Spence continued, describing global data.
Davis department staff have visited all of the 23 daycare centers that have a permit through the local health department, advising them in person on the appropriate precautions to take, Spence said.
However, not all centers are required to have permits at the county level, since there are a variety of center types, and they’re not all subject to the same permit requirements, he said.
“The ones that are not permitted ... we don’t even have a decent guesstimate on how many there are,” Spence said. “It’s really hard to get ahold of them because they’re not permitted through us and several of these are in houses ... we just don’t have any contact with them.”
Daniel Severo, owner of Little Seed Evolution Child Care Center in Ogden, met with his staff to determine whether the center would stay open. Collectively, they decided they would, he said.
“One (reason) is for parents that do need the help,” Severo said. Their center may be the safest place for children of families that don’t have other help, he said.
In order to accommodate more children during the school day, the center has asked parents who can find other accommodations with family or friends to do so, allowing the center to serve the families who have no other options, he said.
Severo anticipates that his center will have enough space for the children who need care. His center’s biggest challenge in the coming weeks “will be if we can find enough food for kids to comply with ... state regulations as well as toilet paper and sanitizers for our kitchen and ... building,” he said.
Severo keeps his center stocked with extra supplies, so even with recent shortages, he has enough to continue operations for two to three weeks, assuming the center does not see a significant increase in the number of children it serves, he said.
Much longer will be a challenge, given the state of store shelves.
As the owner of a smaller, local childcare facility, Severo makes his purchases from Sam’s Club and WinCo — not major suppliers like centers that are part of larger, corporate chains.
If Severo runs out of supplies, it’s possible the center wouldn’t meet the regulations necessary to stay open, he said.
His center is also a site for the Child and Adult Care Food Program, a federal program that provides reimbursement for food provided to eligible children and adults.
“Milk is the big one for the program that we run ... that we need to provide, and meat and meat alternatives — they’re kind of hard to find right now,” Severo said.
Genevieve Romero, who owns and operates Creative Times Academy in South Ogden, said she’s also had difficulty finding supplies. Like Severo, she runs one local center, so she buys her supplies at places like Sam’s Club, Costco and Walmart.
“Over the weekend, we went into a little bit of a panic,” Romero said. “There was no food anywhere.”
Romero had to visit several stores over the weekend to find the supplies she needed, she said. She thinks she’ll be able to make it through the next two weeks, but she anticipates it will be a continuing concern. Parents of children at the center have been bringing in supplies, too, she said.
Bright Horizons, a local childcare facility that is part of a national chain of childcare centers, is not facing the same challenges with supplies, according to Kristen Raymaakers, spokesperson for Bright Horizons. However, they have experienced increased demand for “back-up care,” a benefit for employees of organizations that work with Bright Horizons, she said in an email.
Romero’s center already has a waiting list that’s a year out, so she hasn’t faced the pressure of accepting new client families, and her center has been able to accommodate the school-age children they already serve.
“I have a lot of working families,” Romero said. “A lot of parents still have to work. I do have a lot of nurses that bring their children ... a lot of people that work in the hospitals.”
Severo and Romero both expressed a desire to meet the needs of the families they serve, but they say they would have benefited from more of a heads-up that schools would be closing.
“We were not prepared,” Severo said, “We didn’t have time to gather everything we need for the number of kids we need to feed daily, and with the supplies.”
Romero said she found out schools were closing from a parent email — she’s signed up to receive parent emails from the schools where her center picks up children.
“That is the only way I knew that ... they were going to close the school,” she said.
Romero didn’t receive communication from any state agencies or school districts about school closure, she said, though the Utah Childcare Licensing Program has passed along all the information they’ve received, she said.
This licensing office is located within the Utah Department of Health, which has a key role on the Utah Coronavirus Task Force, the group that has been making decisions about the state’s response to COVID-19.
Both Severo and Romero said their centers are following recommended hygiene and self-distancing practices to limit the spread of COVID-19. Weber-Morgan Health Department, the district serving the area in which these centers are located, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.