OGDEN — Flu season is rapidly approaching. Flu cases tend to rise in October and November and peak December through February, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Weber and Morgan County residents who would rather not spend two weeks under the weather this fall or winter can stop by Weber-Morgan Health Department’s drive-through flu clinic between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, in the department’s parking lot at 477 23rd St.
You don’t even have to get out of your car.
“It’s kind of a fun activity to start off flu season,” said MaryLou Adams, nursing director for Weber-Morgan Health Department. “It’s a way for people who can’t get around very easily to get their shot early on. I think the word’s out. Hopefully we’ll get just a few more people — or even a lot more people — come and do it.”
Adams said the department used to do a drive-through flu clinic, but discontinued the clinic after taking on a large number of flu clinics at schools.
Health Department staff suggested bringing it back, though this isn’t the first year it’s been back since the discontinuation.
“It’s one of those clinics that we conduct that (staff) volunteer for, because they really like getting out there,” Adams said.
Flu shots are often covered by insurance at no charge, so visitors should bring their insurance or Medicaid/Medicare cards.
Without insurance, flu shots will cost $30 and the high-dose vaccine recommended for those 65 and older will cost $59.
Vaccines for pneumonia and Tdap (tetanus, diphtheria and pertussis) will also be offered at the drive-through clinic, according to a Health Department flyer.
Pneumonia vaccines are $110 to $180 depending on age, without insurance. The Tdap vaccine for adults is $55.
A fee schedule for vaccinations can be found on the health department’s website.
Those unable to attend the drive-through clinic can also drop by Room 100 on the first floor of the health department’s Ogden location from 8:30 a.m. to noon or from 1-4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday to get a flu shot or call the Morgan location to make an appointment at 801-399-7250.