SUNSET — About 50 children were bused from 13 elementary schools across Davis School District to Sunset Elementary Friday so they could receive free eye exams — and glasses, if they needed them.
The event, called SightFest, was organized by the nonprofit Friends for Sight, with the help of six optometrists, who all donated their time, as well as 70 volunteers.
“Many times, this is a child’s first exam, so we want it to be a very positive experience,” said Kate Edwards, executive director of Friends for Sight. “So we partner every child with a chaperone ... a smiling adult face that will put them at ease, walk them through the whole ... experience.”
After their eye exams, the children got to pick frames for their glasses, which will be delivered to the children’s schools when they’re ready.
About 95% of the children who participate in these events end up receiving glasses, Edwards said.
The children who were bused to Sunset Friday had been flagged during school vision screenings as needing a full eye exam, Edwards said.
Most participants’ families cannot afford vision care and don’t qualify for other programs, according to a description of the event sent by the Davis community relations office.
Parents are invited to send their children to SightFest, and nothing is done without their consent, Edwards said.
Because children are bused to the event during the school day, it relieves some of the barriers that prevent families from accessing eye care, she said.
While it’s clear that children’s ability to see can dramatically impact their academic performance, the lack of access to eye exams at a young age can also have long-lasting, negative consequences for children’s eyesight.
“Kids can get headaches. They can develop amblyopia, which means that they’ll never develop their vision in one eye or both eyes,” said Mark Taylor, an optometrist in Kaysville who volunteered at SightFest on Friday.
“The brain has to get that good image to focus and develop fine details,” Taylor continued, “and if ... they don’t have that because they’ve got bad vision, they can end up with amblyopia, and that’s a lifetime problem.”
The key is to catch vision problems early, Taylor said, but the early elementary years are not too late. If children get glasses after a vision screening in kindergarten, their brains are still flexible enough to develop normal vision.
There are studies that indicate that 9 or 10 years of age is the time when children’s brains start to lose that potential, Taylor said.
Children in Davis School District aren’t the only ones in the area who benefit from SightFest events.
Friends for Sight also organizes them in Weber and Salt Lake counties, Edwards said.
On Thursday and Friday, Feb. 20-21, a two-day event will be held at the Ogden School District offices, which will serve 225 students from Ogden and Weber school districts.
Parents will be notified of the opportunity before the event, Edwards said, but if a parent or guardian wants their child to participate and does not receive an invitation from the school, they can contact the school’s nurse, she said.