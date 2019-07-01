When Heather Staley gave birth to qaudruplets by Cesarean section about three weeks ago, her 12-year-old son Jackson was waiting right outside the operating room door.
"I was nervous, and I really wanted to see them and mom," Jackson said.
"(Jackson) was waiting outside the operating room doors very nervous and trying to peek in," said Jennifer Hunt-Falkner, RN shift coordinator at McKay-Dee, at a press conference, "so ... I took him into the NICU (Newborn Intensive Care Unit) and he got to peek in the room ... he had the biggest smile on his face. He was very excited."
The four babies, two boys and two girls, were born in six minutes. The births went smoothly.
The babies' weights ranged from tiny Parker, who weighed 2 pounds 8 ounces, to Cole, nicknamed "bruiser" by the family since he was the biggest, weighing in at 3 pounds 14 ounces.
The two girls, Tara and McCall, were in the middle, at 3 pounds 10 ounces and 3 pounds 8 ounces, respectively.
The babies were born at 31 weeks and two days, just a few days shy of the doctors' goal of 32 weeks. Parker's growth had slowed, so doctors decided it was time to deliver them.
Heather said that each time a baby was born, she could take a bigger breath. Breathing and eating had been a challenge in the latter part of the pregnancy.
When Heather was able to stabilize after the babies were born, she was wheeled to the NICU to meet them. On the way, she got to see her three older children, Jackson, Brynn, who is seven, and Tanner, who is three.
Brynn grabbed her hand and said, "Good job, Mom." And the three older children walked on either side of her as they made their way to the NICU.
"They were good supporters," Heather said, about her older children. "They were glad to see that mom was okay."
The nurses then wheeled Heather's whole hospital bed into the NICU room, which required some maneuvering, and scooted her close to each of the babies so she could see them.
During multiple births, a host of staff participate, said Dr. Anne Anderson, neonatologist at McKay-Dee.
There are six to seven hospital staff members per baby, including one physician for each baby, she said. There is also a pharmacist standing by to assist with medications.
Steve Staley, Heather's husband, said he counted 35 people involved in the birth.
Hunt-Falkner says they call this team the "quad squad."
"We want to give every baby the best care possible," Anderson said, "and not one person can do it. It's a team effort."
"We were just so grateful to be able to have our babies being cared for by people who really care for them," Steve said at the press conference. "We've come in a couple times, and the nurses will say, 'Oh, well your baby likes this, or they like that.' And it's just amazing that they have been able to pick up on these cues."
"The staff here has been incredible. They have just felt like family to us to be really honest," Heather said. "We can't thank them enough for everything they've done for our family."
While the Staleys spend a lot of time visiting the babies — Steve had to sneak back to the hospital late at night without his other children to have a chance to hold them — the babies' stay at the NICU has also given Heather a chance to rest and heal.
When the babies are able to regulate their own temperature, eat by mouth well for 48 hours, and are continuing to show weight gain, they will be ready to go home, Anderson said.
While there are ups and downs, all four babies are currently doing well.
The full-term due date is the outer range of when parents can expect to bring home their babies born at this stage, Anderson said.
"Mentally, we've prepared for Aug. 7," Steve said. They bought a 12-passenger van to transport everyone.
The Staleys' quadruplets are one of many recent multiple births at McKay-Dee.
Since January, there have been 63 multiple births at the hospital, according to an Intermountain Healthcare press release.
"The nursing staff have definitely noticed an increase in the number of multiple births we are having," said Anne Campbell, director of women and neonatal operations and a nurse who has worked in women's services for 22 years. "I do think that's related to the increase in people seeking out help to become pregnant and then the technology that has come with people seeking help has increased so much."
The Staleys' quadruplets were conceived with fertility medication, as were each of their other children, Heather said at the press conference.
When they were preparing to have a fourth child, Heather started taking the same amount of medication she had with her third.
At the first ultrasound, they only saw one baby. It wasn't until the second scan that they found two more.
"That was the biggest shock for both of us," Heather said. "Knowing that there were triplets. We just doubled our kids."
Doctors told them to come back in a week to check and make sure everything was OK, Heather said. That's when they found the fourth.
Heather said Steve joked at the time, "We're not coming back."