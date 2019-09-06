OGDEN — The public can access free health screenings, immunizations and dental care at an education and health fair to be held from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, at Weber State’s Community Education Center (2605 Monroe Blvd.).
Help will also be provided for visitors who want to sign up for affordable health insurance.
Health services will include back-to-school immunizations for children.
Parents will need to bring identification in order to get necessary immunization forms signed to submit to their child’s school. People who are undocumented can still participate and their status will be kept confidential, said Silvia Higueros, the program administrator for career and technical education at Weber State’s Community Education Center, who has organized the event in cooperation with the Ogden Civic Action Network (OgdenCAN).
Health services will be provided by specially trained volunteers from Midtown Community Health Center, Intermountain McKay-Dee Hospital and Weber-Morgan Health Department, so all participants in the fair can be confident that their privacy will be protected, Higueros said.
Immunizations for adults and flu shots will not be provided, Higueros said, but may be available in the future if the fair is held again.
Other health services include screenings for pre-diabetes, depression, high blood pressure and oral cancer, Higueros said.
Naloxone, which is used to treat opioid overdose, will also be provided at the fair, according to a Weber State press release.
Dental screenings will be focused on children. Parents who attend will be connected to dental care resources for their children, and children will get some practice brushing their teeth. Children who attend will also receive a free tooth brush and toothpaste.
Thirty health, education and other community organizations will share a variety of other resources at the fair.
Catholic Community Services will bring an immigration lawyer, and the The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Welcome Center in Ogden will also provide information for undocumented people and have a lawyer present at the fair who will provide free services for people who need it, Higueros said.
Ogden-Weber Community Action Partnership will share information about their early childhood education programs in addition to general resources, Higueros said.
A large number of education resources will also be shared at the fair, and many organizations — including Ogden School District, Weber School District, Ogden-Weber Technical College and Weber State — will be present.
“We’re doing this because we really want the people from the community to know that we are part of Weber State University,” Higueros said, about the Community Education Center. “And we want people in the community to connect with us so they can be connected to Weber at some point.”