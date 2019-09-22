A partnership of public agencies and other organizations in Davis County is sponsoring free mental health screenings for youth in grades 7-12 at various appointment times in the evening on Wednesday, Sept. 25, at Viewmont High School, 120 W. 1000 North.
“We know that one out of five adolescents in Davis County needs mental health treatment,” said Christi Blankman, K-12 prevention coordinator for Davis School District, in a press release. “Also, suicide is the leading cause of death for youth ages 10 to 17 in Utah. Residents report that accessing behavioral health services is difficult. This event is set up to help youth and their families identify if there are any issues and then link them with services.”
The appointments are 45 minutes long, and parents and guardians can sign up for appointments at http://dbhprevention.org/screening or call Angie Smith with Davis Behavioral Health at 801-366-1742.
In order to participate, youth must have a parent or legal guardian present at the appointment.
At the appointment, youth will take an online screening survey, according to the scheduling website.
“The screening is not a full psychological evaluation and a clinical diagnosis will not be made,” the website says. “At the appointment, youth and their parents will meet with a mental health professional to discuss screening results and talk about what follow-up is needed.”
Service providers will also be present at the school so that visitors can schedule follow-up appointments during the same visit.
All participants will also receive a copy of the Davis HELPS Youth Services Directory, which is also available online.
According to a press release, 65 teens participated in the mental health screening event in 2018.
The planners of the event hope to serve 120 youth of all ages this year.
There will be a mental health screening event for children in elementary school on the evening of Tuesday, Oct. 1, at Davis Behavioral Health in Layton (934 S. Main Street). Appointments can be schedule at the same website.