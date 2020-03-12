SALT LAKE CITY - Gov. Gary Herbert announced Thursday that the state recommends that all mass gatherings be limited to groups of 100 or fewer healthy people.
This recommendation applies to events like church meetings, concerts and conferences, he said.
"Today we stopped making decisions based on just the hope that things will get better," Herbert said at a press conference Thursday afternoon. "We're basing it on the assumption that things possibly could get worse and the spread (of COVID-19) could continue."
Those who are sick or who are especially vulnerable to COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, should avoid gatherings larger than 20 people, he said. Individuals over the age of 60 and those with compromised immune systems fall in this category.
This recommendation does not apply to K-12 schools, Herbert said. Decisions on school closures will be made at the local level, as school districts consult with their local health departments, he said.
Higher education institutions, however, are moving to online classes.
Weber State University announced Wednesday that classes will be suspended starting Friday, March 13, through March 17. The university will move to online courses starting Wednesday, March 18, according to a university press release. The classes will continue online through the rest of spring semester.
University of Utah and Utah State University are also moving to online courses starting March 18, according to posts from both universities on Twitter.
These are recommendations of Utah's Coronavirus Taskforce, which is composed of members with a breadth of expertise and experience, Herbert said.