LAYTON — A second dedicated hospital room for medical examinations of sexual assault victims has opened in Davis County.
Kaysville-based Safe Harbor Crisis Center announced that Davis Hospital and Medical Center in Layton has set aside a room for examinations to be done far removed from the noisy, busy emergency room.
A similar room has been available at the Intermountain Layton Hospital since last year.
Safe Harbor earlier this year created a team of sexual assault nurse examiners, who are trained in the specifics of treating rape victims and collecting evidence that can be used in criminal prosecutions.
Gladyris Larsen, Safe Harbor's development director, said Monday that demand for the exams continues to increase with the rising rape rate and also as more victims become aware of the free service.
Rape increased 4.49% statewide in 2018, according to the most recent crime data compiled by the Utah Department of Public Safety.
Safe Harbor hopes that all hospitals will establish dedicated sexual assault exam rooms, Larsen said.
"One step at a time," she said.
Multiple exam locations is a convenience for victims, especially at such a traumatic time, Larsen said.
"We want to make it as easy as possible for the victims," she said.
In Weber County, another nonprofit, the Northern Utah Sexual Assault Nurse Examiners, has offices and exam rooms in downtown Ogden, at the Weber-Morgan Health Department.
NUSANE, which has existed for more than a decade, decided to create a stand-alone location to ensure maximum privacy and comfort for victims, away from hospitals, the group said in previous coverage.