HARRISVILLE — It all started, Antonio Cruz Martinez thinks, one night early last month while deejaying at a club in Park City, the popular ski resort city.
It was loud, crowded and raucous when a member of the throng of several hundred approached and wanted to talk. They briefly huddled, the stranger moved on, and about three days later — March 10 — Martinez started feeling the symptoms, something akin to a cold or allergies. Then came the fever — 99, 100, 103 degrees — followed by dizziness and vomiting.
"I was throwing up a lot. I couldn't hold down anything at all," said the Harrisville man, a musician who deejays at clubs around Ogden, Salt Lake City and beyond. By March 16 he was coughing up blood, having a hard time breathing, and he finally made his way to the Davis Hospital and Medical Center for a test. There he learned what he had suspected — he had contracted COVID-19.
He's better now, and as of Friday counts among the 84 confirmed coronavirus cases in Weber County and the 27 among that total who have recovered. Still, the experience weighs on him and, for now, he's keeping his distance from most others, just in case. And he's got a message, same as the message sounded over and over of late by federal, state and local health authorities — take coronavirus seriously, keep your distance from others so you don't get it and so you don't spread it if you have it.
"It's one of those things, it affects everybody. It's not going to stop because of politics," said Martinez, who's 32. If proper precautions aren't taken, "it's just going to hop from person to person. It's just going where it wants to."
Martinez survived, though it was like nothing else he had experienced. But others who get it may not be so lucky.
"Think about the ones you love. Think about the ones you don't love that are loved by others. Think about people you don't know," he said.
By March 23, Martinez, who kept in regular contact with Weber-Morgan Health Department representatives following his positive diagnosis, finally started feeling better. Seventy-two hours later, on March 26, he was able to end the home isolation that Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines call for in such circumstances to guard against the spread of coronavirus.
Hunkered down and suffered
Martinez can't be sure, but he thinks he contracted COVID-19 from that stranger who approached him that night at the Park City club. The man was coughing, seemed sick, as did many people that night.
"There were people up there coughing a lot who came in," he said.
In fact, on March 14, the Utah Department of Health said the first instance of community spread of the disease in the state occurred in Park City. The patient was a man who worked at a club not far from the one where Martinez had been deejaying. At the same time, Summit County, where Park City is located, had the second-highest number of reported coronavirus cases in the state as of Friday (296), trailing Salt Lake County (1,011 cases), and edging out Utah County (283 cases).
According to Weber-Morgan Health Department data, 47.8% of the 90 reported cases in Weber and Morgan counties as of Friday occurred due to contact with someone who already had coronavirus. Another 17.8% of the cases stemmed from travel, 11.1% stemmed from "unknown exposure" and 22.2% were still under investigation.
Most of the cases in Weber and Morgan counties have been "fairly mild," said Amy Carter, communicable disease and epidemiology nurse for the health department. Whatever the case, one person here has died, seven others remained hospitalized as of Friday and the impact it has on individual patients can vary.
Martinez, who describes himself as relatively healthy, said coronavirus hit him hard. Speaking outside his Harrisville home, he said the drive to Layton to get tested was a perilous affair, he felt so bad. He put a hand-written sign inside his car stating he had the ailment, in case something happened. Back at home after the positive diagnosis, he hunkered down, took antibiotics for his lungs, isolated himself.
He called his friends — anyone he had come in contact with prior to the diagnosis — to warn them. He also faced rigorous questioning from a Weber-Morgan Health Department rep, who similarly traced his movements prior to the diagnosis to track down others who may have contracted the ailment. No one else, however, got it.
Otherwise, Martinez just suffered through the illness — the body aches, the fever, the vomiting and, significantly, the solitude.
"The worst thing about the virus is you have to be alone" to avoid passing it on to someone else, he said. "You're stuck in your own mind, with your own anxieties, fears."
Worried his dog Rebecca would contract coronavirus, he put the critter in an upstairs bedroom, fashioning a hazmat suit out of a garbage bag, goggles and old clothes to carry out the task. He would play video games, read, play piano. But there were other times when he felt so sapped that he couldn't do anything. He'd drink soup straight from the can without heating it, just to cut the number of steps it took to prepare a meal.
"I would literally not have enough energy to do anything," he said.
Martinez is recovered now, doesn't cough, feels good, has been told he can resume normal activities. His mom finally visited him. Still, Martinez keeps a distance from others. And he remains adamant — coronavirus is the real deal. Everyone should heed health officials' warnings about maintaining social distance and taking other steps to prevent its spread.
"You guys, this is pretty serious," he said.